Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 07, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Spokesman (MM Firdaus)

2 King Cobra (C Grylls)

3 Lord Of Light (V Duric)

4 Mo Almighty (M Rodd)

5 E Supreme (WS Chan)

6 Navagio (S John)

7 Blue Eyed Boy (D Moor)

Margins and time: Nk, ns, 1/2, 12, 3 1/4, nk (1 min02.05 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Qiji Commander (Grylls)

2 Broadway Success (Duric)

3 Axel (I Azhar)

4 Fire Away (B Vorster)

5 Analyst (Firdaus)

6 Quadcopter (O Placais)

7 Nadeem Sapphire (A Collett)

8 Pavarotti (Rodd)

Margins and time: 3/4, 1, 51/2, 1, shd, 13/4, 11/2 (1:01.59)

TRIAL 3

1 Tiger Boss (G Boss)

2 Shamarman (N Juglall)

3 Clarton Star (Azhar)

4 Always Innocent (Rodd)

5 Salamence (B Woodworth)

6 Fight To Victory (M Zaki)

7 Full Luck (WS Chan)

8 Spirit Of D'Wind (Powell)

Margins and time: Ns, 3/4, 11/2, nk, 2, 31/4, 123/4 (1:02.35)

TRIAL 4

1 Burkaan (A Collett)

2 Ocean General (A Syahir)

3 Clarton Treasure (Azhar)

4 Scorpion King (Boss)

5 Bejewelled (CK Ng)

6 Top Turf (Duric)

7 Confide (T See)

Margins and time: 21/2, 11/4, 7, 21/4, 341/2, 21/2 (1:01.51)

TRIAL 5

1 Trigamy (Boss)

2 The Wind (Juglall)

3 Haytham (M Ewe)

4 Little Master (Duric)

5 Dutrow (Powell)

6 Billy Mojo (N Zyrul)

7 Eclipse Splash (K A'Isisuhairi)

8 Howl (Placais)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 11/4, 1/2, 3/4, 21/4, 21/4 (1:01.96)

TRIAL 6

1 Silent Arrow (Duric)

2 Flash One (A Munro)

3 Chariots Of Fire (M Khalid)

4 Darci Super (Azhar)

5 Neo's Classic (Woodowrth)

6 Love Me Tender (Boss)

Margins and time: Shd, 13/4, 3/4, 11/4, 1 (1:04.10)

