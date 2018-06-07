Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Spokesman (MM Firdaus)
2 King Cobra (C Grylls)
3 Lord Of Light (V Duric)
4 Mo Almighty (M Rodd)
5 E Supreme (WS Chan)
6 Navagio (S John)
7 Blue Eyed Boy (D Moor)
Margins and time: Nk, ns, 1/2, 12, 3 1/4, nk (1 min02.05 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Qiji Commander (Grylls)
2 Broadway Success (Duric)
3 Axel (I Azhar)
4 Fire Away (B Vorster)
5 Analyst (Firdaus)
6 Quadcopter (O Placais)
7 Nadeem Sapphire (A Collett)
8 Pavarotti (Rodd)
Margins and time: 3/4, 1, 51/2, 1, shd, 13/4, 11/2 (1:01.59)
TRIAL 3
1 Tiger Boss (G Boss)
2 Shamarman (N Juglall)
3 Clarton Star (Azhar)
4 Always Innocent (Rodd)
5 Salamence (B Woodworth)
6 Fight To Victory (M Zaki)
7 Full Luck (WS Chan)
8 Spirit Of D'Wind (Powell)
Margins and time: Ns, 3/4, 11/2, nk, 2, 31/4, 123/4 (1:02.35)
TRIAL 4
1 Burkaan (A Collett)
2 Ocean General (A Syahir)
3 Clarton Treasure (Azhar)
4 Scorpion King (Boss)
5 Bejewelled (CK Ng)
6 Top Turf (Duric)
7 Confide (T See)
Margins and time: 21/2, 11/4, 7, 21/4, 341/2, 21/2 (1:01.51)
TRIAL 5
1 Trigamy (Boss)
2 The Wind (Juglall)
3 Haytham (M Ewe)
4 Little Master (Duric)
5 Dutrow (Powell)
6 Billy Mojo (N Zyrul)
7 Eclipse Splash (K A'Isisuhairi)
8 Howl (Placais)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 11/4, 1/2, 3/4, 21/4, 21/4 (1:01.96)
TRIAL 6
1 Silent Arrow (Duric)
2 Flash One (A Munro)
3 Chariots Of Fire (M Khalid)
4 Darci Super (Azhar)
5 Neo's Classic (Woodowrth)
6 Love Me Tender (Boss)
Margins and time: Shd, 13/4, 3/4, 11/4, 1 (1:04.10)
