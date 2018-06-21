Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 21, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Siam Vipasiri (D Moor)

2 Mastro Geppetto (S Shafrizal)

3 Silver Joy (C Grylls)

4 Burgundy Heights (MM Firdaus)

5 Love Me Tender (A Collette)

Margins and time: 3, 1¼, 3¼,1 (1min 2.09sec)

Racing

TRIAL 2

1 Mr Coppola (Moor)

2 Ocean General (CC Wong)

3 Lord Of Light (V Duric)

4 Blitz Power (J Powell)

5 Introit (N Zyrul)

6 Allied Power (Grylls)

7 Analyst (R Zawari)

Margins and time: Shd,1¾, ½, ½, ¾, 6½ (1:00.97)

TRIAL 3

1 Lord O'Reilly (R Curatolo)

2 Dee Dee D'Or (Wong)

3 Yulong Xiongyin (B Woodworth)

4 Lionrockspirit (Grylls)

5 On Parade (J Powell)

6 Lucky Hada (V Duric)

Margins and time: Ns, 1½, 4½, ½, 1¾ (1:01.14)

TRIAL 4

1 Monster Energy (Placais)

2 Master Banger (Z Zuriman)

3 Redoubt (M Khalid)

4 Smart Fortune (I Saifudin)

5 Reach For The Sun (Wong)

6 Blue Chip (Duric)

7 Warrior King (Grylls)

8 Raiden Hero (CK Ng)

9 Big Guardian

Margins and time: 2¼, ½, 1½, 1¼, ns, 2, 2, 6 (1:01.66)

HORSE RACING