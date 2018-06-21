Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Siam Vipasiri (D Moor)
2 Mastro Geppetto (S Shafrizal)
3 Silver Joy (C Grylls)
4 Burgundy Heights (MM Firdaus)
5 Love Me Tender (A Collette)
Margins and time: 3, 1¼, 3¼,1 (1min 2.09sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Mr Coppola (Moor)
2 Ocean General (CC Wong)
3 Lord Of Light (V Duric)
4 Blitz Power (J Powell)
5 Introit (N Zyrul)
6 Allied Power (Grylls)
7 Analyst (R Zawari)
Margins and time: Shd,1¾, ½, ½, ¾, 6½ (1:00.97)
TRIAL 3
1 Lord O'Reilly (R Curatolo)
2 Dee Dee D'Or (Wong)
3 Yulong Xiongyin (B Woodworth)
4 Lionrockspirit (Grylls)
5 On Parade (J Powell)
6 Lucky Hada (V Duric)
Margins and time: Ns, 1½, 4½, ½, 1¾ (1:01.14)
TRIAL 4
1 Monster Energy (Placais)
2 Master Banger (Z Zuriman)
3 Redoubt (M Khalid)
4 Smart Fortune (I Saifudin)
5 Reach For The Sun (Wong)
6 Blue Chip (Duric)
7 Warrior King (Grylls)
8 Raiden Hero (CK Ng)
9 Big Guardian
Margins and time: 2¼, ½, 1½, 1¼, ns, 2, 2, 6 (1:01.66)
