Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 28, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Qiji Flyer (C Grylls)

2 Quadcopter (O Placais)

3 Best Bay (A Collett)

4 Gros piton (E Finnegan)

5 Lady Boss (N Juglall)

6 Lim's Pride (D Moor)

7 Revolution (WH Kok)

8 Hardcore (M Rodd)

Margins and time: ¾, 1¼ , 1 ¾, 1¼ , 2¼, hd, 7¾ (1min 1.90sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Noah From Goa (Juglall)

2 Star Emperor

3 Coup Bradman (R Zawari)

4 Black Jade (O Placais)

Margins and time: 8, 1, dist (1:00.98)

TRIAL 3

1 Jupiter Dragon (Placais)

2 Pacific Ocean (CC Wong)

3 Metagross (B Woodworth)

4 On The Razz (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: ¾, 2½ , 7 (1:01.58)

TRIAL 4

1 Super Fortune (Placais)

2 Eye Guy (R Curatolo)

3 Black Mamba

4 Drone (A Collette)

5 Castle Queen

6 Cambridge (Rodd)

7 Beautiful Day (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 4¼, 7½, hd, 1, 2¾, 10½ (1:01.50)

HORSE RACING