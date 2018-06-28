Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Qiji Flyer (C Grylls)
2 Quadcopter (O Placais)
3 Best Bay (A Collett)
4 Gros piton (E Finnegan)
5 Lady Boss (N Juglall)
6 Lim's Pride (D Moor)
7 Revolution (WH Kok)
8 Hardcore (M Rodd)
Margins and time: ¾, 1¼ , 1 ¾, 1¼ , 2¼, hd, 7¾ (1min 1.90sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Noah From Goa (Juglall)
2 Star Emperor
3 Coup Bradman (R Zawari)
4 Black Jade (O Placais)
Margins and time: 8, 1, dist (1:00.98)
TRIAL 3
1 Jupiter Dragon (Placais)
2 Pacific Ocean (CC Wong)
3 Metagross (B Woodworth)
4 On The Razz (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: ¾, 2½ , 7 (1:01.58)
TRIAL 4
1 Super Fortune (Placais)
2 Eye Guy (R Curatolo)
3 Black Mamba
4 Drone (A Collette)
5 Castle Queen
6 Cambridge (Rodd)
7 Beautiful Day (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 4¼, 7½, hd, 1, 2¾, 10½ (1:01.50)
