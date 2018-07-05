Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Attention (M Rodd)
2 Gold Kingdom (C Grylls)
3 Houseboat Harry (D Moor)
4 Axe (A Collett)
Margins and time: Nk, 1, 1/2 (1 min 04.18sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Galvarino (T See)
2 Makanani (O Placais)
3 Viola Da Terra (Collett)
4 Storm Ryker (J See)
5 Yulong Fire (MM Firdaus)
6 Emirates Warrior (Grylls)
7 Galway Girl (Moor)
8 Havana (Rodd)
Margins and time: Nk, 3/4, 41/2, 33/4, 1, hd, 61/2 (1:00.83)
TRIAL 3
1 Smooth Operator (R Curatolo)
2 Boy Next Door (CC Wong)
3 Taro San (S Noh)
4 Mai Darko (I Amirul)
5 Sacred Empire (N Hanafi)
6 Smart Fortune (I Saifudin)
7 Tun O'Reilly (J Powell)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, shd, 1/2, 11/4 (1:02.02)
TRIAL 4
1 Haytham (M Ewe)
2 Stock Broker (S Shafrizal)
3 Born To Be King (Powell)
4 Fusion Power (M Khalid)
5 Hello Michelle (Saifudin)
6 Fortune Six (Moor)
7 Elite Beast (Rodd)
Margins and time: Hd, 3/4, 11/2, 3/4, shd, 1/2 (1:02.56)
