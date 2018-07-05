Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 05, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Attention (M Rodd)

2 Gold Kingdom (C Grylls)

3 Houseboat Harry (D Moor)

4 Axe (A Collett)

Margins and time: Nk, 1, 1/2 (1 min 04.18sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Galvarino (T See)

2 Makanani (O Placais)

3 Viola Da Terra (Collett)

4 Storm Ryker (J See)

5 Yulong Fire (MM Firdaus)

6 Emirates Warrior (Grylls)

7 Galway Girl (Moor)

8 Havana (Rodd)

Margins and time: Nk, 3/4, 41/2, 33/4, 1, hd, 61/2 (1:00.83)

TRIAL 3

1 Smooth Operator (R Curatolo)

2 Boy Next Door (CC Wong)

3 Taro San (S Noh)

4 Mai Darko (I Amirul)

5 Sacred Empire (N Hanafi)

6 Smart Fortune (I Saifudin)

7 Tun O'Reilly (J Powell)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, shd, 1/2, 11/4 (1:02.02)

TRIAL 4

1 Haytham (M Ewe)

2 Stock Broker (S Shafrizal)

3 Born To Be King (Powell)

4 Fusion Power (M Khalid)

5 Hello Michelle (Saifudin)

6 Fortune Six (Moor)

7 Elite Beast (Rodd)

Margins and time: Hd, 3/4, 11/2, 3/4, shd, 1/2 (1:02.56)

