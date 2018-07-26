Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 26, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Crouching Sun (D Moor)

2 Tavito (C Grylls)

3 Morpheus (V Duric)

4 Caribbean Lady (O Placais)

5 Clarton Fortune (I Azhar)

6 Success Street (M Ewe)

7 Circuit Winner (R Iskandar)

Margins and time: ½, 2¼, 1, ½, 1¾, 9¼ (1min 1.41sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Revolution (Moor)

2 Lady Boss (N Juglall)

3 Good Luck Charm (Duric)

4 Gold Kingdom (M Rodd)

5 Accumulation (MM Firdaus)

6 Sun General (Grylls)

7 Chief Clerk (J Powell)

Margins and time: ½, ½, 2, 1, ¾, 5¾ (1:02.06)

TRIAL 3

1 Sun Ares (R Iskandar)

2 Al Green (Duric)

3 Mr Spielberg (Grylls)

4 Chairman (Moor)

5 Alibi (G Boss)

6 Gold Company (Rodd)

7 Mighty Phoenix (Placais)

Margins and time: 1, ½, ½, 2, 9, 4¼ (1:02.83)

TRIAL 4

1 Top Knight (Duric)

2 Smooth Operator (R Curatolo)

3 Metagross (B Woodworth)

4 Quadcopter (Placais)

5 Super line (S Shafrizal)

6 Lim's Zoom (R Zawari)

7 Tembusu Estrela (Juglall)

8 Cash Is King (Rodd)

Margins and time: Shd, ¾, 1, 1¼, 6¾, 2, ½ (1:01.84)

