Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Crouching Sun (D Moor)
2 Tavito (C Grylls)
3 Morpheus (V Duric)
4 Caribbean Lady (O Placais)
5 Clarton Fortune (I Azhar)
6 Success Street (M Ewe)
7 Circuit Winner (R Iskandar)
Margins and time: ½, 2¼, 1, ½, 1¾, 9¼ (1min 1.41sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Revolution (Moor)
2 Lady Boss (N Juglall)
3 Good Luck Charm (Duric)
4 Gold Kingdom (M Rodd)
5 Accumulation (MM Firdaus)
6 Sun General (Grylls)
7 Chief Clerk (J Powell)
Margins and time: ½, ½, 2, 1, ¾, 5¾ (1:02.06)
TRIAL 3
1 Sun Ares (R Iskandar)
2 Al Green (Duric)
3 Mr Spielberg (Grylls)
4 Chairman (Moor)
5 Alibi (G Boss)
6 Gold Company (Rodd)
7 Mighty Phoenix (Placais)
Margins and time: 1, ½, ½, 2, 9, 4¼ (1:02.83)
TRIAL 4
1 Top Knight (Duric)
2 Smooth Operator (R Curatolo)
3 Metagross (B Woodworth)
4 Quadcopter (Placais)
5 Super line (S Shafrizal)
6 Lim's Zoom (R Zawari)
7 Tembusu Estrela (Juglall)
8 Cash Is King (Rodd)
Margins and time: Shd, ¾, 1, 1¼, 6¾, 2, ½ (1:01.84)
