Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Oct 25, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Astra (MM Firdaus)

2 Smash (I Azhar)

3 My Miracle

4 Richie Rich (V Duric)

Margins and time: 4¾, shd, 2¼ (1min 01.27sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Bejewelled

Former Kranji winner Chopin’s Nocturne shone during his workout yesterday.
Racing

Yesterday's Penang trackwork

2 Silver Way (C Grylls)

3 Zman (O Placais)

4 Scorpion King (AK Lim)

5 Military Might

6 Classic (Z Zuriman)

7 Halime (Firdaus)

8 Galvarino

Margins and time: ¾, nk, 3¾, nk, 1¼, 2¼, 17 (1:00.83)

TRIAL 3

1 Richebourg (Firdaus)

2 My Friends (M Lerner)

3 Turf Princess (Placais)

4 Storm Ryker (J See)

5 Yulong Honor (N Juglall)

6 My Dreamliner (B Woodworth)

7 Yulong Fire (I Saifudin)

8 Fragrance Empire (M Ewe)

Margins and time: 1¼, ¾, 1¾, 1¾, 1, 7½, 3 (1:01.43)

TRIAL 4

1 Maximus (T See)

2 Cambridge (M Rodd)

3 Made In Russia (Grylls)

4 First Choice (D Moor)

5 Nepean (J Powell)

6 Guilty Pleasures (M Kellady)

7 Athena (Saifudin)

8 Refresh (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 1, nk, ¾,¾, ½,½, 13¾ (1:03.33)

TRIAL 5

1 Foresto (R Iskandar)

2 Mr Exchequer (Kellady)

3 Good Warrior (Vorster)

4 Amazing Man (M Nizar)

5 Evil Roadster (Woodworth)

6 Andre (Rodd)

7 On Electric Avenue (Powell)

8 Big Regards (F Yusoff)

Margins and time: 4½, 1, ½, 1¾, ½, 1½, ¾ (1:01.87)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING