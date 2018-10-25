Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Astra (MM Firdaus)
2 Smash (I Azhar)
3 My Miracle
4 Richie Rich (V Duric)
Margins and time: 4¾, shd, 2¼ (1min 01.27sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Bejewelled
2 Silver Way (C Grylls)
3 Zman (O Placais)
4 Scorpion King (AK Lim)
5 Military Might
6 Classic (Z Zuriman)
7 Halime (Firdaus)
8 Galvarino
Margins and time: ¾, nk, 3¾, nk, 1¼, 2¼, 17 (1:00.83)
TRIAL 3
1 Richebourg (Firdaus)
2 My Friends (M Lerner)
3 Turf Princess (Placais)
4 Storm Ryker (J See)
5 Yulong Honor (N Juglall)
6 My Dreamliner (B Woodworth)
7 Yulong Fire (I Saifudin)
8 Fragrance Empire (M Ewe)
Margins and time: 1¼, ¾, 1¾, 1¾, 1, 7½, 3 (1:01.43)
TRIAL 4
1 Maximus (T See)
2 Cambridge (M Rodd)
3 Made In Russia (Grylls)
4 First Choice (D Moor)
5 Nepean (J Powell)
6 Guilty Pleasures (M Kellady)
7 Athena (Saifudin)
8 Refresh (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 1, nk, ¾,¾, ½,½, 13¾ (1:03.33)
TRIAL 5
1 Foresto (R Iskandar)
2 Mr Exchequer (Kellady)
3 Good Warrior (Vorster)
4 Amazing Man (M Nizar)
5 Evil Roadster (Woodworth)
6 Andre (Rodd)
7 On Electric Avenue (Powell)
8 Big Regards (F Yusoff)
Margins and time: 4½, 1, ½, 1¾, ½, 1½, ¾ (1:01.87)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now