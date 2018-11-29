Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 29, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Atlantean (M Rodd)

2 Magnum Force (V Duric)

3 Stella Polare

4 Colour Paint (N Zyrul)

5 Pisca Pisca (M Lerner)

6 Etwas Neues (O Placais)

Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Margins and time: Hd, 13/4, 11/4, 23/4, 3/4 (1min 02.75sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Super Winner (S Noh)

2 Sun Marshal (C Grylls)

3 Sun Ace (Placais)

4 Phan Nee Star (WS Chan)

5 Stardice (M Nizar)

6 Evil Wesley (Duric)

Margins and time: 2, 23/4, nk, 1/2, 1/2 (1:01.01)

TRIAL 3

1 Dark Necessities (E Aslam)

2 Horse King (Grylls)

3 Yulong Admiral

4 Remarkable Empire (Z Zuriman)

5 Military Alliance (M Ewe)

Margins and time: 7, 33/4, 11/4, 1/2 (1:01.70)

TRIAL 4

1 Mokastar (B Vorster)

2 Made In Russia (Grylls)

3 Song Of Spring (Duric)

4 One Force (Placais)

5 Forever Young (Lerner)

6 Refresh (B Woodworth)

7 Nova Swiss (Rodd)

Margins and time: 23/4, 1, 2, 1/2, 391/2, 31 (1:00.76)

TRIAL 5

1 Golden Flame (Woodworth)

2 Mighty Kenny (Vorster)

3 Bringer Of War

4 Mighty Emperor (Krisna)

5 Eragon (Noh)

6 Cerdan (Grylls)

7 Good Catch (Placais)

8 Smart Warrior (Rodd)

Margins and time: 1, 31/4, 2, 21/2, 1/2, 23/4, 281/2 (1.00.76)

TRIAL 6

1 Ichigoichie (F Yusoff)

2 Einstein's Cross (Vorster)

3 Smart Investment (Rodd)

4 Maestro (Placais)

5 Lightning King

6 Classic (Noh)

Margins and time: Shd, 33/4, 21/4, 61/4, 1 (1:01.41)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING