Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Atlantean (M Rodd)
2 Magnum Force (V Duric)
3 Stella Polare
4 Colour Paint (N Zyrul)
5 Pisca Pisca (M Lerner)
6 Etwas Neues (O Placais)
Margins and time: Hd, 13/4, 11/4, 23/4, 3/4 (1min 02.75sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Super Winner (S Noh)
2 Sun Marshal (C Grylls)
3 Sun Ace (Placais)
4 Phan Nee Star (WS Chan)
5 Stardice (M Nizar)
6 Evil Wesley (Duric)
Margins and time: 2, 23/4, nk, 1/2, 1/2 (1:01.01)
TRIAL 3
1 Dark Necessities (E Aslam)
2 Horse King (Grylls)
3 Yulong Admiral
4 Remarkable Empire (Z Zuriman)
5 Military Alliance (M Ewe)
Margins and time: 7, 33/4, 11/4, 1/2 (1:01.70)
TRIAL 4
1 Mokastar (B Vorster)
2 Made In Russia (Grylls)
3 Song Of Spring (Duric)
4 One Force (Placais)
5 Forever Young (Lerner)
6 Refresh (B Woodworth)
7 Nova Swiss (Rodd)
Margins and time: 23/4, 1, 2, 1/2, 391/2, 31 (1:00.76)
TRIAL 5
1 Golden Flame (Woodworth)
2 Mighty Kenny (Vorster)
3 Bringer Of War
4 Mighty Emperor (Krisna)
5 Eragon (Noh)
6 Cerdan (Grylls)
7 Good Catch (Placais)
8 Smart Warrior (Rodd)
Margins and time: 1, 31/4, 2, 21/2, 1/2, 23/4, 281/2 (1.00.76)
TRIAL 6
1 Ichigoichie (F Yusoff)
2 Einstein's Cross (Vorster)
3 Smart Investment (Rodd)
4 Maestro (Placais)
5 Lightning King
6 Classic (Noh)
Margins and time: Shd, 33/4, 21/4, 61/4, 1 (1:01.41)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now