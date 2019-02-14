Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Golden Win (TH Koh)
2 Gifted Heart (M Rodd)
3 Qilin Top Form (WS Chan)
4 Pakatan Warrior (B Woodworth)
5 Great Heart (M Lerner)
6 Meteor Loui (I Azhar)
Margins and time: 8, 11/4, hd, 11/4, 2 (1 min 01.83 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Evil Wesley (Woodworth)
2 Curvature (Rodd)
3 Let's Talk Now (A Syahir)
4 Magic City (F Yussoff)
Margins and time: Shd, 61/4, 101/2 (1:02.19)
TRIAL 3
1 Elite Beast (Woodworth)
2 Zac Kasa (Rodd)
3 Caorunn (J Powell)
4 Lim's Regard (T See)
5 Raise No Doubt (K A'Isisuhairi)
6 Blue Swede (M Kellady)
Margins and time: Nk, 51/4, 1, 33/4, shd (1:00.85)
TRIAL 4
1 Pennsylvania
2 Parker (N Zyrul)
32 Heavenly Hand (I Saifudin)
4 Wira Sakti
5 Dreamer Legend (Koh)
6 Humdinger (D Moor)
7 Basilisk (See)
Margins and time: 21/2, 1, 3, 71/4, 1/2, 161/2 (1:01.86)
