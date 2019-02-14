Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Feb 14, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Golden Win (TH Koh)

2 Gifted Heart (M Rodd)

3 Qilin Top Form (WS Chan)

4 Pakatan Warrior (B Woodworth)

5 Great Heart (M Lerner)

6 Meteor Loui (I Azhar)

WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

Margins and time: 8, 11/4, hd, 11/4, 2 (1 min 01.83 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Evil Wesley (Woodworth)

2 Curvature (Rodd)

3 Let's Talk Now (A Syahir)

4 Magic City (F Yussoff)

Margins and time: Shd, 61/4, 101/2 (1:02.19)

TRIAL 3

1 Elite Beast (Woodworth)

2 Zac Kasa (Rodd)

3 Caorunn (J Powell)

4 Lim's Regard (T See)

5 Raise No Doubt (K A'Isisuhairi)

6 Blue Swede (M Kellady)

Margins and time: Nk, 51/4, 1, 33/4, shd (1:00.85)

TRIAL 4

1 Pennsylvania

2 Parker (N Zyrul)

32 Heavenly Hand (I Saifudin)

4 Wira Sakti

5 Dreamer Legend (Koh)

6 Humdinger (D Moor)

7 Basilisk (See)

Margins and time: 21/2, 1, 3, 71/4, 1/2, 161/2 (1:01.86)

