Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 14, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Admiral Winston (V Duric)

2 Stageshow (M Rodd)

3 Etwas Neues (M Lerner)

4 My First Million (JP Van Der Merwe)

Margins and time: Ns, 21/2, 71/4 (1 min 02.09sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Rocket Warrior (T Barnabas)

2 Autumn Century (Y Salim)

3 Mr Alfonso (B Thompson)

4 Northern Sun (T Rehaizat)

5 Glory Shine (M Lerner)

6 Dragonite (N Zyrul)

7 Martello (G Boss)

Margins and time: 11/4, 21/4, 61/4, 1/2, 3/4, 2 (1:01.30)

TRIAL 3

1 Gratus (T See)

2 Friendship

3 Life Is Gamble

4 Sacred Sea

5 Tesoro Privado (Thompson)

6 Wonderful Paint (S Noh)

Margins and time: Nk, ns, 11/4, 2, ns (1:01.20)

TRIAL 4

1 Our Showcase (Zyrul)

2 Great Seven

3 Analyst

4 Parador (C Murray)

5 Pacific Ocean (Boss)

6 Flying Yellow (I Azhar)

7 Cognitive Intact (Noh)

8 Pacific Mission

Margins and time: Ns, 41/2, 1, 3/4, 3/4, 31/2, 263/4 (1:01.19)

TRIAL 5

1 Siam Royal Orchid (Boss)

2 St Alwyn (Duric)

3 Runfinnrun (Rodd)

4 Montoya (I Amirul)

5 Enter The Dragon (Noh)

6 Perfect Girl

7 Lim's Travel (See)

8 Summer Glitter (Murray)

9 My Genesis (F Yusoff)

Margins and time: 1/2, 13/4, nk, 3/4, 1/2, 21/2, hd, 161/2 (1:01.22)

