Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Admiral Winston (V Duric)
2 Stageshow (M Rodd)
3 Etwas Neues (M Lerner)
4 My First Million (JP Van Der Merwe)
Margins and time: Ns, 21/2, 71/4 (1 min 02.09sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Rocket Warrior (T Barnabas)
2 Autumn Century (Y Salim)
3 Mr Alfonso (B Thompson)
4 Northern Sun (T Rehaizat)
5 Glory Shine (M Lerner)
6 Dragonite (N Zyrul)
7 Martello (G Boss)
Margins and time: 11/4, 21/4, 61/4, 1/2, 3/4, 2 (1:01.30)
TRIAL 3
1 Gratus (T See)
2 Friendship
3 Life Is Gamble
4 Sacred Sea
5 Tesoro Privado (Thompson)
6 Wonderful Paint (S Noh)
Margins and time: Nk, ns, 11/4, 2, ns (1:01.20)
TRIAL 4
1 Our Showcase (Zyrul)
2 Great Seven
3 Analyst
4 Parador (C Murray)
5 Pacific Ocean (Boss)
6 Flying Yellow (I Azhar)
7 Cognitive Intact (Noh)
8 Pacific Mission
Margins and time: Ns, 41/2, 1, 3/4, 3/4, 31/2, 263/4 (1:01.19)
TRIAL 5
1 Siam Royal Orchid (Boss)
2 St Alwyn (Duric)
3 Runfinnrun (Rodd)
4 Montoya (I Amirul)
5 Enter The Dragon (Noh)
6 Perfect Girl
7 Lim's Travel (See)
8 Summer Glitter (Murray)
9 My Genesis (F Yusoff)
Margins and time: 1/2, 13/4, nk, 3/4, 1/2, 21/2, hd, 161/2 (1:01.22)
