Racing

Tuesday's Kranji Barrier Trial results

Apr 25, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Gold Rush (A Syahir)

2 Glenafton (M Rodd)

3 Marquis Bee

4 Charming Diamond (M Kellady)

5 Tell Me (CC Wong)

Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 11/2, 23/4, 3/4 (1min 3.71sec)

Zac Kasa giving winning Tuesday’s Trial 4 with ease.
TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Highgate (Rodd)

2 Amazing Choice (B Woodworth)

3 On Line (J Azzopardi)

4 Stunning Dragon (Kellady)

5 Titanium Force (Wong)

6 Master Sommelier (J Powell)

7 ComeCatchme (B Thompson)

Margins and time: Nk, 23/4, 3/4, 11/2, 3/4, shd (1:02.32)

TRIAL 3

1 Super Ray (S Noh)

2 Vulcan (Powell)

3 Military Chairman (Thompson)

4 Just Landed (G Boss)

5 My Friends (Z Zuriman)

6 Metagross (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 21/2, 1/2, nk, 51/2, 21/2 (1:02.87)

TRIAL 4

1 Zac Kasa (Rodd)

2 Special King

3 Our Dynamite

4 Ironside (Thompson)

5 Lim's Lightning (D Moor)

6 Don De La Vega (Azzopardi)

7 Glasgow (Noh)

Margins and time: 3, 1 1/2, 1, shd, 21/4, 2 (59.93)

TRIAL 5

1 Always Innocent (Rodd)

2 Majulah (Thompson)

3 I'm The Man (Azzopardi)

4 Auspicious Day (WS Chan)

5 Grand Knight (Noh)

Margins and time: 3, 3, 1/2, 3/4 (1:02.15)

TRIAL 6

1 Strap Marks (Moor)

2 Speedy Rose

3 Aeolus (Koh)

4 Rapidash (Rodd)

5 Cher (Thompson)

6 Forever Win (Noh)

7 Aabir (AB Riduan)

Margins and time: 1, 21/4, ns, 43/4, 11/2, 1/2 (1:02.36)

