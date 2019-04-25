Tuesday's Kranji Barrier Trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Gold Rush (A Syahir)
2 Glenafton (M Rodd)
3 Marquis Bee
4 Charming Diamond (M Kellady)
5 Tell Me (CC Wong)
Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 11/2, 23/4, 3/4 (1min 3.71sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Highgate (Rodd)
2 Amazing Choice (B Woodworth)
3 On Line (J Azzopardi)
4 Stunning Dragon (Kellady)
5 Titanium Force (Wong)
6 Master Sommelier (J Powell)
7 ComeCatchme (B Thompson)
Margins and time: Nk, 23/4, 3/4, 11/2, 3/4, shd (1:02.32)
TRIAL 3
1 Super Ray (S Noh)
2 Vulcan (Powell)
3 Military Chairman (Thompson)
4 Just Landed (G Boss)
5 My Friends (Z Zuriman)
6 Metagross (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 21/2, 1/2, nk, 51/2, 21/2 (1:02.87)
TRIAL 4
1 Zac Kasa (Rodd)
2 Special King
3 Our Dynamite
4 Ironside (Thompson)
5 Lim's Lightning (D Moor)
6 Don De La Vega (Azzopardi)
7 Glasgow (Noh)
Margins and time: 3, 1 1/2, 1, shd, 21/4, 2 (59.93)
TRIAL 5
1 Always Innocent (Rodd)
2 Majulah (Thompson)
3 I'm The Man (Azzopardi)
4 Auspicious Day (WS Chan)
5 Grand Knight (Noh)
Margins and time: 3, 3, 1/2, 3/4 (1:02.15)
TRIAL 6
1 Strap Marks (Moor)
2 Speedy Rose
3 Aeolus (Koh)
4 Rapidash (Rodd)
5 Cher (Thompson)
6 Forever Win (Noh)
7 Aabir (AB Riduan)
Margins and time: 1, 21/4, ns, 43/4, 11/2, 1/2 (1:02.36)
