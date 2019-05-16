Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

May 16, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Golden Legend (J See)

2 Back To Life

3 More Than Oil (B Thompson)

4 Nova Factor (A Syahir)

5 I Am Beautiful (J Azzopardi)

6 Mister Dynamo

Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

Related Stories

Mr Fat Kiddy is lean and mean

Clarton Super backs out of Kranji Mile, King Louis gets in

'The Count' serves a warning

7 Rumble (S John)

Margins and time: 1, 1, 3/4, 21/4, 11/2, 3 (1:01.47)

TRIAL 2

1 Win Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Yulong Xiongyin (B Woodworth)

3 Whose Else's (I Amirul)

4 Centurion (CC Wong)

5 Molineux (Thompson)

6 Wecando (Syahir)

7 Groenewegen (M Rodd)

Margins and time: Hd, 2, ns, 11/4, 3/4, 71/4 (1:00.29)

TRIAL 3

1 Countofmontecristo (G Boss)

2 Super Power (T Krisna)

3 Clarton Super (Wong)

4 Lim's Magic (I Amirul)

5 Super Dynasty (R Iskandar)

6 Charger (Thompson)

7 Debt Collector (Rodd)

8 Captain Jamie (C Murray)

9 Sun Marshal (Azzopardi)

Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, 1/2, 11/4, shd, 2, 21/2, shd (59.58)

TRIAL 4

1 Pratt Street (Syahir)

2 Bencoolen (Amirul)

3 Always Innocent (Rodd)

4 Mascot (Zawari)

5 Boy Next Door (Wong)

6 Millennium's Rule (Thompson)

7 Antares (T Rehaizat)

8 Kranji Gold

Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, 11/2, 3/4, shd, ns, 21/4 (1:02.36)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING