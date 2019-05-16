Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Golden Legend (J See)
2 Back To Life
3 More Than Oil (B Thompson)
4 Nova Factor (A Syahir)
5 I Am Beautiful (J Azzopardi)
6 Mister Dynamo
7 Rumble (S John)
Margins and time: 1, 1, 3/4, 21/4, 11/2, 3 (1:01.47)
TRIAL 2
1 Win Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Yulong Xiongyin (B Woodworth)
3 Whose Else's (I Amirul)
4 Centurion (CC Wong)
5 Molineux (Thompson)
6 Wecando (Syahir)
7 Groenewegen (M Rodd)
Margins and time: Hd, 2, ns, 11/4, 3/4, 71/4 (1:00.29)
TRIAL 3
1 Countofmontecristo (G Boss)
2 Super Power (T Krisna)
3 Clarton Super (Wong)
4 Lim's Magic (I Amirul)
5 Super Dynasty (R Iskandar)
6 Charger (Thompson)
7 Debt Collector (Rodd)
8 Captain Jamie (C Murray)
9 Sun Marshal (Azzopardi)
Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, 1/2, 11/4, shd, 2, 21/2, shd (59.58)
TRIAL 4
1 Pratt Street (Syahir)
2 Bencoolen (Amirul)
3 Always Innocent (Rodd)
4 Mascot (Zawari)
5 Boy Next Door (Wong)
6 Millennium's Rule (Thompson)
7 Antares (T Rehaizat)
8 Kranji Gold
Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, 11/2, 3/4, shd, ns, 21/4 (1:02.36)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now