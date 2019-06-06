Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Whistle Grand (N Zyrul)
2 Barbarian (MM Firdaus)
3 Beer Garden (D Moor)
4 Rampage
5 Fort Mustang (M Lerner)
Margins and time: Ns, 1¼, 2¼, 5 (1min 01.57sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)
1 Amazing Man (F Yusoff)
2 Sacred Sea (B Woodworth)
3 Loyalty Man (J Azzopardi) newcomer
4 Axel (V Duric)
5 Red Rover (Firdaus) newcomer
6 Reach For The Sun (M Nizar)
7 Eastern Victory (T Rehaizat) starting stall
8 Sasa Lady (Moor) newcomer
Margins and time: Nk, ½, 1½, 1, ½, 16½, 2 (1:01.01)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Sacred Rebel (Woodworth)
2 Sunny Boy (Rehaizat)
3 Bejewelled (JP van der Merve)
4 McGregor (Azzopardi)
5 Viviano (AB Riduan)
6 Za'eem (S Shafrizal)
7 Clarton Palace (Duric)
Margins and time: Hd, shd, ns, 1, 1¼, 7 (1:02.57)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Pure Sparks
2 Mowgli (Azzopardi)
3 Lord Of Light (Riduan)
4 Super Jimmy (P Dellorto)
5 Majesty Warrior (CK Ng)
6 Upgraded (Yusoff)
7 Ocean Cross (R Iskandar)
8 Wildfire (Firdaus)
9 King Of Glory (van der Merve)
Margins and time: 2½, 1, 2¾, ns, 1, hd, ¾, 3½ (1:01.51)
