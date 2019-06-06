Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 06, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Whistle Grand (N Zyrul)

2 Barbarian (MM Firdaus)

3 Beer Garden (D Moor)

4 Rampage

5 Fort Mustang (M Lerner)

Margins and time: Ns, 1¼, 2¼, 5 (1min 01.57sec)

Time for Karisto to salute the judge
Racing

Time for Karisto to salute the judge

Related Stories

Gallops by horses running at Kranji on Sunday

Gallops by horses running at Kranji tomorrow

Sacred Rebel in good order

TRIAL 2 (TEST/PRACTICE)

1 Amazing Man (F Yusoff)

2 Sacred Sea (B Woodworth)

3 Loyalty Man (J Azzopardi) newcomer

4 Axel (V Duric)

5 Red Rover (Firdaus) newcomer

6 Reach For The Sun (M Nizar)

7 Eastern Victory (T Rehaizat) starting stall

8 Sasa Lady (Moor) newcomer

Margins and time: Nk, ½, 1½, 1, ½, 16½, 2 (1:01.01)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Sacred Rebel (Woodworth)

2 Sunny Boy (Rehaizat)

3 Bejewelled (JP van der Merve)

4 McGregor (Azzopardi)

5 Viviano (AB Riduan)

6 Za'eem (S Shafrizal)

7 Clarton Palace (Duric)

Margins and time: Hd, shd, ns, 1, 1¼, 7 (1:02.57)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Pure Sparks

2 Mowgli (Azzopardi)

3 Lord Of Light (Riduan)

4 Super Jimmy (P Dellorto)

5 Majesty Warrior (CK Ng)

6 Upgraded (Yusoff)

7 Ocean Cross (R Iskandar)

8 Wildfire (Firdaus)

9 King Of Glory (van der Merve)

Margins and time: 2½, 1, 2¾, ns, 1, hd, ¾, 3½ (1:01.51)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING