Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Resolution (D Moor)
2 Dee Mak Mak ( K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Sky Eye (T Barnabas)
4 Achieved More (B Woodworth)
5 Household Dynasty ( JP Van Der Merwe)
6 Eunos Ave Three ( Z Zuriman)
Margins and time: 2, 1½, hd, ½, ½ (1min 01.07sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Evil Roadster (Woodworth)
2 Sun Formation (S Noh)
3 Sun Conqueror (A'Isisuhairi)
4 Sun Rectitude (T Rehaizat)
5 JK Flash (J Powell)
6 Darling (M Lerner)
7 Eastern Victory (M Nizar)
Margins and time: Ns, shd, 3, 3¾, hd, ½ (1:01.82)
TRIAL 3
1 Fulife Brilliance (Woodworth)
2 Groenewegen (M Rodd)
3 Sky Rocket (B Thompson)
4 Wonderful Paint (K Nuh)
5 Bahana (Powell)
6 Absolvido (WH Kok)
Margins and time: ¾, ½, 1¼, 1, 3½, (1:01.67)
TRIAL 4
1 Mig Pierro (Woodworth)
2 Tingle Marc (Kok)
3 Ararat Lady (Rodd)
4 Zac Ace (T Krisna)
5 No Regrets (Powell)
6 The Wind (Nuh)
7 Classified (M Zyrul)
8 Boom Shakalaka (M Kellady)
Margins and time: 2¼, nk, ½, ¾, 1¾, shd, 3 (1:00.31)
TRIAL 5
1 Top Banana (J See)
5 Quantum (Kok)
3 Majesty Warrior (Woodworth)
4 Evil Speedo
5 Antares (A Syahir)
6 Fireworks (Thompson)
7 Attention (Rodd)
8 Hero King (D Moor)
Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 8¼, shd, ns, 1, 2¾ (1:02.80)
