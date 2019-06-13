Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jun 13, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Resolution (D Moor)

2 Dee Mak Mak ( K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Sky Eye (T Barnabas)

4 Achieved More (B Woodworth)

5 Household Dynasty ( JP Van Der Merwe)

6 Eunos Ave Three ( Z Zuriman)

Legend Rocks looks good to go
Margins and time: 2, 1½, hd, ½, ½ (1min 01.07sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Evil Roadster (Woodworth)

2 Sun Formation (S Noh)

3 Sun Conqueror (A'Isisuhairi)

4 Sun Rectitude (T Rehaizat)

5 JK Flash (J Powell)

6 Darling (M Lerner)

7 Eastern Victory (M Nizar)

Margins and time: Ns, shd, 3, 3¾, hd, ½ (1:01.82)

TRIAL 3

1 Fulife Brilliance (Woodworth)

2 Groenewegen (M Rodd)

3 Sky Rocket (B Thompson)

4 Wonderful Paint (K Nuh)

5 Bahana (Powell)

6 Absolvido (WH Kok)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, 1¼, 1, 3½, (1:01.67)

TRIAL 4

1 Mig Pierro (Woodworth)

2 Tingle Marc (Kok)

3 Ararat Lady (Rodd)

4 Zac Ace (T Krisna)

5 No Regrets (Powell)

6 The Wind (Nuh)

7 Classified (M Zyrul)

8 Boom Shakalaka (M Kellady)

Margins and time: 2¼, nk, ½, ¾, 1¾, shd, 3 (1:00.31)

TRIAL 5

1 Top Banana (J See)

5 Quantum (Kok)

3 Majesty Warrior (Woodworth)

4 Evil Speedo

5 Antares (A Syahir)

6 Fireworks (Thompson)

7 Attention (Rodd)

8 Hero King (D Moor)

Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 8¼, shd, ns, 1, 2¾ (1:02.80)

