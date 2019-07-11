Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 11, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Mr Malek (J Azzopardi)

2 Tobruk (D Moor)

3 Coloniel Star (M Ewe)

4 Mr Alejandro (V Duric)

5 Sha Na Na (B Thompson)

Margins and time: 2, 1¾, nk, 4¼ (1min 00.65 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Excelling (M Rodd)

2 Sun Sniper (Duric)

3 Sunny Boy (S Noh)

4 Trapio (Thompson)

5 Sun Order (Moor)

6 Gamely (Azzopardi)

7 Solitaire (B Woodworth)

8 Sun Ares (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: ½, 4¾, ns, 3¾, 6½, 6½, dnf (1:00.02)

TRIAL 3

1 Elite Conquest (Moor)

2 My Dreamliner (Woodworth)

3 Made In Russia (Azzopardi)

4 Centurion (CC Wong)

5 Magic City (F Yusoff)

6 Bahana (I Amirul)

7 Invincible Ryker (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 5¾, nk, 1¾, ½, shd, ½ (58.91sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Big Hearted (Duric)

2 Duxton (Thompson)

3 Trigamy (Yusoff)

4 Heng Kingdom (S John)

5 David's Sling (Y Salim)

6 Istana (Wong)

7 Terrific (Woodworth)

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, 2¾, 2, hd, 4½ (1:01.45)

TRIAL 5

1 Bluestone (Rodd)

2 Royal Pavilion (Duric)

3 Mister Dynamo (Thompson)

4 Rumble (John)

5 Roughead (T Barnabas)

6 Lemon Squash (M Zaki)

Margins and time: 1, 2, 1¾, 9¾, 4½ (1:00.91)

