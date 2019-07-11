Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Mr Malek (J Azzopardi)
2 Tobruk (D Moor)
3 Coloniel Star (M Ewe)
4 Mr Alejandro (V Duric)
5 Sha Na Na (B Thompson)
Margins and time: 2, 1¾, nk, 4¼ (1min 00.65 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Excelling (M Rodd)
2 Sun Sniper (Duric)
3 Sunny Boy (S Noh)
4 Trapio (Thompson)
5 Sun Order (Moor)
6 Gamely (Azzopardi)
7 Solitaire (B Woodworth)
8 Sun Ares (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: ½, 4¾, ns, 3¾, 6½, 6½, dnf (1:00.02)
TRIAL 3
1 Elite Conquest (Moor)
2 My Dreamliner (Woodworth)
3 Made In Russia (Azzopardi)
4 Centurion (CC Wong)
5 Magic City (F Yusoff)
6 Bahana (I Amirul)
7 Invincible Ryker (CS Chin)
Margins and time: 5¾, nk, 1¾, ½, shd, ½ (58.91sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Big Hearted (Duric)
2 Duxton (Thompson)
3 Trigamy (Yusoff)
4 Heng Kingdom (S John)
5 David's Sling (Y Salim)
6 Istana (Wong)
7 Terrific (Woodworth)
Margins and time: ¾, ¾, 2¾, 2, hd, 4½ (1:01.45)
TRIAL 5
1 Bluestone (Rodd)
2 Royal Pavilion (Duric)
3 Mister Dynamo (Thompson)
4 Rumble (John)
5 Roughead (T Barnabas)
6 Lemon Squash (M Zaki)
Margins and time: 1, 2, 1¾, 9¾, 4½ (1:00.91)
