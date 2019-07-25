Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 25, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Mr Alejandro (V Duric)

2 Gold Spirit (T Krisna)

3 Symbol Of Courage (J Azzopardi)

4 Superlative (M Rodd)

5 Beauty Spirit (T See)

6 Rumble (T Barnabas)

Elite Invincible in fine form

Margins and time: ¾, ¾,3¾, 1¼, 3 (1min 01.75sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Fulife King

2 Thunder Dragon (WS Chan)

3 Shahbaa (E Aslam)

4 Gold Faith

5 Alamak (K A'Isisuhairi)

6 David's Sling (Duric)

7 Terrific (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: Shd, 1, hd,3 ¾, 4¾, ½ (1: 00.85)

TRIAL 3

1 Constant Justice (Duric)

2 Sebastian Bach (Moor)

3 Saraab (Aslam)

4 Yulong Edition (MM Firdaus)

5 Distinctive Darci

6 Howl (Woodworth)

7 Reign (CC Wong)

8 Angel's Choice (M Nizar)

Margins and time: 2½, 3¾, ½, ¾,3¾, ½, 1¾ (1:00.42)

TRIAL 4

1 Whakaaria Mai (Chan)

2 Mr Coppola (Moor)

3 Analyst (Firdaus)

4 Ma Bao Bao (S John)

5 Elise (Woodworth)

6 Well Versed (Aslam)

7 Supreme Infinity (S Noh)

8 Attention (Rodd)

9 Queen Of Queens (K Nuh)

Margins and time: ½, ½, 1, ns, 1½, 1¾, shd, 4¼ (1:01.84)

