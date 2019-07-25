Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Mr Alejandro (V Duric)
2 Gold Spirit (T Krisna)
3 Symbol Of Courage (J Azzopardi)
4 Superlative (M Rodd)
5 Beauty Spirit (T See)
6 Rumble (T Barnabas)
Margins and time: ¾, ¾,3¾, 1¼, 3 (1min 01.75sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Fulife King
2 Thunder Dragon (WS Chan)
3 Shahbaa (E Aslam)
4 Gold Faith
5 Alamak (K A'Isisuhairi)
6 David's Sling (Duric)
7 Terrific (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: Shd, 1, hd,3 ¾, 4¾, ½ (1: 00.85)
TRIAL 3
1 Constant Justice (Duric)
2 Sebastian Bach (Moor)
3 Saraab (Aslam)
4 Yulong Edition (MM Firdaus)
5 Distinctive Darci
6 Howl (Woodworth)
7 Reign (CC Wong)
8 Angel's Choice (M Nizar)
Margins and time: 2½, 3¾, ½, ¾,3¾, ½, 1¾ (1:00.42)
TRIAL 4
1 Whakaaria Mai (Chan)
2 Mr Coppola (Moor)
3 Analyst (Firdaus)
4 Ma Bao Bao (S John)
5 Elise (Woodworth)
6 Well Versed (Aslam)
7 Supreme Infinity (S Noh)
8 Attention (Rodd)
9 Queen Of Queens (K Nuh)
Margins and time: ½, ½, 1, ns, 1½, 1¾, shd, 4¼ (1:01.84)
