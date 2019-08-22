Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Aug 22, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Tom Cat (J Azzopardi)

2 War Pride (A Collett)

3 Delaware (D Moor)

4 Kruger (M Kellady)

5 Call Me Invincible (V Duric)

6 Wiraya (S Noh)

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Margins and time: Hd, 51/4, 13/4, 53/4, df (1min 01.48sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Street Cry Success (Collett)

2 Miss Michelle (JP Van der Merwe)

3 Remarkable Empire (CK Ng)

4 Eagle Eye (Azzopardi)

5 Sun Step (T Rehaizat)

6 Speed Racer (J Powell)

7 Arnantara (Kellady)

Margins and time: 11/2, 11/4, nk, 21/2, 11/2, 61/2 (1:02.00)

TRIAL 3

1 Augustano (Moor)

2 Imperium (L Beuzelin)

3 Mister Dynamo (B Thompson)

4 Strong N Powerful (T Barnabas)

5 Be Happy (S John)

6 Siam Royal Orchid (Azzopardi)

7 Dayuan (I Saifudin)

8 Majestic (Woodworth)

Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, 1/2, 11/4, ns, 1/2, 73/4 (1:02.26)

