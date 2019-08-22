Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Tom Cat (J Azzopardi)
2 War Pride (A Collett)
3 Delaware (D Moor)
4 Kruger (M Kellady)
5 Call Me Invincible (V Duric)
6 Wiraya (S Noh)
Margins and time: Hd, 51/4, 13/4, 53/4, df (1min 01.48sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Street Cry Success (Collett)
2 Miss Michelle (JP Van der Merwe)
3 Remarkable Empire (CK Ng)
4 Eagle Eye (Azzopardi)
5 Sun Step (T Rehaizat)
6 Speed Racer (J Powell)
7 Arnantara (Kellady)
Margins and time: 11/2, 11/4, nk, 21/2, 11/2, 61/2 (1:02.00)
TRIAL 3
1 Augustano (Moor)
2 Imperium (L Beuzelin)
3 Mister Dynamo (B Thompson)
4 Strong N Powerful (T Barnabas)
5 Be Happy (S John)
6 Siam Royal Orchid (Azzopardi)
7 Dayuan (I Saifudin)
8 Majestic (Woodworth)
Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, 1/2, 11/4, ns, 1/2, 73/4 (1:02.26)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now