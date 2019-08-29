Tuesday's Kranji Barrier Trial Results
TRIAL 1
1 King's Landing
2 Tobruk (D Moor)
3 Ninetysix Warrior (S Noh)
4 Believer
5 Valencia (P Moloney)
6 Lago De Como (CC Wong)
7 Fight My Way (A Collett)
Margins and time: 53/4, 1/2, 1/2, ns, 61/4, 4 (59.52sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Trigamy (M Kellady)
2 Inherit (I Azhar)
3 Eastiger (J Azzopardi)
4 Beauty Diva (Collett)
5 Auspicious Day (L Beuzelin)
6 Global Kid (J Powell)
7 Hi Baby (M Zaki)
8 Majesty Warrior (M Lerner)
Margins and time: 13/4, nk, nk, 3/4, 1, 11/2, 3/4 (1:00.69)
TRIAL 3
1 Altair (R Zawari)
2 Awesome (F Yusoff)
3 Southern Dragon (JP Van der Merwe)
4 Irving Lipschitz (Beuzelin)
5 Mr Dujardin (Azzopardi)
6 Leading Cellist (Y Salim)
7 Antares (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 31/2, 11/4, 51/4, 23/4 (1:01.28)
TRIAL 4
1 Retallica (P Moloney)
2 Superior Coat (Rehaizat)
3 Yulong Holy Flying (B Thompson)
4 King Warrior (Collett)
5 Solitaire (R Woodworth)
6 Eunos Ave Three (Beuzelin)
Margins and time: 3/4, 21/4, nk, 91/2, dnf (1:02.10)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now