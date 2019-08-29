Racing

Tuesday's Kranji Barrier Trial Results

Aug 29, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 King's Landing

2 Tobruk (D Moor)

3 Ninetysix Warrior (S Noh)

4 Believer

5 Valencia (P Moloney)

6 Lago De Como (CC Wong)

7 Fight My Way (A Collett)

Margins and time: 53/4, 1/2, 1/2, ns, 61/4, 4 (59.52sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Trigamy (M Kellady)

2 Inherit (I Azhar)

3 Eastiger (J Azzopardi)

4 Beauty Diva (Collett)

5 Auspicious Day (L Beuzelin)

6 Global Kid (J Powell)

7 Hi Baby (M Zaki)

8 Majesty Warrior (M Lerner)

Margins and time: 13/4, nk, nk, 3/4, 1, 11/2, 3/4 (1:00.69)

TRIAL 3

1 Altair (R Zawari)

2 Awesome (F Yusoff)

3 Southern Dragon (JP Van der Merwe)

4 Irving Lipschitz (Beuzelin)

5 Mr Dujardin (Azzopardi)

6 Leading Cellist (Y Salim)

7 Antares (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 31/2, 11/4, 51/4, 23/4 (1:01.28)

TRIAL 4

1 Retallica (P Moloney)

2 Superior Coat (Rehaizat)

3 Yulong Holy Flying (B Thompson)

4 King Warrior (Collett)

5 Solitaire (R Woodworth)

6 Eunos Ave Three (Beuzelin)

Margins and time: 3/4, 21/4, nk, 91/2, dnf (1:02.10)

