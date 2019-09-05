Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

E-mail this article

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Show Royale (A Collett)

2 Delaware (D Moore)

3 Fort Mustang (M Zaki)

4 All We Know

5 Remarkable Empire (M Lerner)

6 Never Enough

7 Golden Show (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: Nk, 3¼, 2½, hd, 17¾, ½ (1min 1.58sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Sun Step (T Rehaizat)

2 Marinaresco (M Rodd)

3 Jomo (J Azzopardi)

4 Neo's Classic (B Woodworth)

5 Storm Warning

Margins and time: Ns, shd, 8¼, 4 (1:01.59)

TRIAL 3

1 Super Dynasty (D Moor)

2 Street Cry Success (Collett)

3 Song To The Moon (V Duric)

4 Sun Marshal (Azzopardi)

5 Darc Bounty (I Amirul)

6 Lim's Ripple (B Woodworth)

7 Hardcore (Rodd)

Margins and time: ½, ½, shd, 1½, ½, 1 (1:02.23)

TRIAL 4

1 Siam Royal Orchid (Azzopardi)

2 Basilisk (L Beuzelin)

3 Dominic (F Yusoff)

4 Golden Years (Duric)

5 Beer Garden (J See)

6 Command & Control (Saifudin)

7 Secret Squirrel (JP van der Merwe)

Margins and time: 1¼, 1, 1¼, 1, hd, 2¾ (1:01.36)