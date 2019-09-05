Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Sep 05, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Show Royale (A Collett)

2 Delaware (D Moore)

3 Fort Mustang (M Zaki)

4 All We Know

5 Remarkable Empire (M Lerner)

6 Never Enough

7 Golden Show (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: Nk, 3¼, 2½, hd, 17¾, ½ (1min 1.58sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Sun Step (T Rehaizat)

2 Marinaresco (M Rodd)

3 Jomo (J Azzopardi)

4 Neo's Classic (B Woodworth)

5 Storm Warning

Margins and time: Ns, shd, 8¼, 4 (1:01.59)

TRIAL 3

1 Super Dynasty (D Moor)

2 Street Cry Success (Collett)

3 Song To The Moon (V Duric)

4 Sun Marshal (Azzopardi)

5 Darc Bounty (I Amirul)

6 Lim's Ripple (B Woodworth)

7 Hardcore (Rodd)

Margins and time: ½, ½, shd, 1½, ½, 1 (1:02.23)

TRIAL 4

1 Siam Royal Orchid (Azzopardi)

2 Basilisk (L Beuzelin)

3 Dominic (F Yusoff)

4 Golden Years (Duric)

5 Beer Garden (J See)

6 Command & Control (Saifudin)

7 Secret Squirrel (JP van der Merwe)

Margins and time: 1¼, 1, 1¼, 1, hd, 2¾ (1:01.36)

Kuala Lumpur trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,400m

Slow work: Buenos Aires. D'Great Vulture.

CLASS 3 - 1,400m

Slow work: First Precinct. Lisboa Star.

STAYERS STAKES A - 1,800m

Sunny barrier/36.9.

Slow work: Nova Spirit.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200m

Race For Fame * 38.4.

Slow work: Larson *. Spade Of Ace. Happy Box Six *. D'Great Star. Winterfell.

RACE 4 (A) - 1,200m

Slow work: First Dance *. Listen. Wahash. Optimus.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m

Dahees * 39.8.

Slow work: Lim's Pershing. D'Great Speed. First Light. Powerful Fighter.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m

First Passthepost * 36. Dayflirt 39.8.

Slow work: Andre. Gordon G *. Lim's Greeting. Magical Talent.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m

Nova Dashing * barrier/37. Macho Man canter/39.2. Fortune Spirit 39.8.

Slow work: Big Bus *. D'Great Swift. Ready To Smile. Red Sapphire.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m

Slow work: Elf's Dream. Ami Eleven. Fledgeling.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400m

Phantasos barrier/37. Ramzes * barrier/37. Lady Liberty 38.3.

Slow work: Super Eight. Good Vibartions.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m

Slow work: Call It. Myo.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m

Slow work: Mai Darko. Kyo.

Singapore withdrawals

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Golden Thunder, Solitaire and Rafale

RACE 2: Yakety Yak and Speed Racer

RACE 4: Secondwave and Best Bay

RACE 6: Yulong Express and Super Speed

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Qingdao, Neo's Classic and Avengers Hero

RACE 2: Ararat Lady

RACE 4: Shangani and Yulong Holy Flying

RACE 8: Rapidash

RACE 9: Wijaya

