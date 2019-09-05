Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Show Royale (A Collett)
2 Delaware (D Moore)
3 Fort Mustang (M Zaki)
4 All We Know
5 Remarkable Empire (M Lerner)
6 Never Enough
7 Golden Show (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: Nk, 3¼, 2½, hd, 17¾, ½ (1min 1.58sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Sun Step (T Rehaizat)
2 Marinaresco (M Rodd)
3 Jomo (J Azzopardi)
4 Neo's Classic (B Woodworth)
5 Storm Warning
Margins and time: Ns, shd, 8¼, 4 (1:01.59)
TRIAL 3
1 Super Dynasty (D Moor)
2 Street Cry Success (Collett)
3 Song To The Moon (V Duric)
4 Sun Marshal (Azzopardi)
5 Darc Bounty (I Amirul)
6 Lim's Ripple (B Woodworth)
7 Hardcore (Rodd)
Margins and time: ½, ½, shd, 1½, ½, 1 (1:02.23)
TRIAL 4
1 Siam Royal Orchid (Azzopardi)
2 Basilisk (L Beuzelin)
3 Dominic (F Yusoff)
4 Golden Years (Duric)
5 Beer Garden (J See)
6 Command & Control (Saifudin)
7 Secret Squirrel (JP van der Merwe)
Margins and time: 1¼, 1, 1¼, 1, hd, 2¾ (1:01.36)
Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,400m
Slow work: Buenos Aires. D'Great Vulture.
CLASS 3 - 1,400m
Slow work: First Precinct. Lisboa Star.
STAYERS STAKES A - 1,800m
Sunny barrier/36.9.
Slow work: Nova Spirit.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200m
Race For Fame * 38.4.
Slow work: Larson *. Spade Of Ace. Happy Box Six *. D'Great Star. Winterfell.
RACE 4 (A) - 1,200m
Slow work: First Dance *. Listen. Wahash. Optimus.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m
Dahees * 39.8.
Slow work: Lim's Pershing. D'Great Speed. First Light. Powerful Fighter.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m
First Passthepost * 36. Dayflirt 39.8.
Slow work: Andre. Gordon G *. Lim's Greeting. Magical Talent.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m
Nova Dashing * barrier/37. Macho Man canter/39.2. Fortune Spirit 39.8.
Slow work: Big Bus *. D'Great Swift. Ready To Smile. Red Sapphire.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m
Slow work: Elf's Dream. Ami Eleven. Fledgeling.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400m
Phantasos barrier/37. Ramzes * barrier/37. Lady Liberty 38.3.
Slow work: Super Eight. Good Vibartions.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m
Slow work: Call It. Myo.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m
Slow work: Mai Darko. Kyo.
Singapore withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Golden Thunder, Solitaire and Rafale
RACE 2: Yakety Yak and Speed Racer
RACE 4: Secondwave and Best Bay
RACE 6: Yulong Express and Super Speed
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Qingdao, Neo's Classic and Avengers Hero
RACE 2: Ararat Lady
RACE 4: Shangani and Yulong Holy Flying
RACE 8: Rapidash
RACE 9: Wijaya
