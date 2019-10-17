Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Ninetysix Warrior (S Noh)
2 Apollo Rock (B Thompson)
3 Communication (A Collett)
4 Silkardo (J Azzopardi)
Margins and time: ¾, nk, 2 (1min 01.50 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Sacred Gift (R Zawari)
2 Baccarat (V Duric)
3 Elite Remarkable
4 Touch The Clouds (D Beasley)
5 Sun Dream
Margins and time: ½, 9¼, hd, 1¼ (1:01.46)
TRIAL 3
1 Surpass Natural (J Powell)
2 Countofmontecristo (D Moor)
3 No Fun No Gain (Duric)
4 Axel
5 Heliosphere (Azzopardi)
6 Fulife Brilliance (Zawari)
7 Billy Britain (K A'Isisuhairi)
8 Voluminous (F Yusoff)
Margins and time: hd, 1¼, 4, nk, 2¼, shd, 1 (59.72sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Sacred Accord
2 Valencia (Duric)
3 Win Easy (M Lerner)
4 Basilisk (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Admiral Winston (Zawari)
6 Strong N Powerful (J See)
7 Bencoolen (B Thompson)
8 Beauty Spirit (CS Chin)
Margins and time: Shd, 1¾, ½, 1¾, ¾, ½, 4 (1:00.72)
