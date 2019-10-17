Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Oct 17, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Ninetysix Warrior (S Noh)

2 Apollo Rock (B Thompson)

3 Communication (A Collett)

4 Silkardo (J Azzopardi)

Margins and time: ¾, nk, 2 (1min 01.50 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Sacred Gift (R Zawari)

GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S IPOH TRACKWORK

2 Baccarat (V Duric)

3 Elite Remarkable

4 Touch The Clouds (D Beasley)

5 Sun Dream

Margins and time: ½, 9¼, hd, 1¼ (1:01.46)

TRIAL 3

1 Surpass Natural (J Powell)

2 Countofmontecristo (D Moor)

3 No Fun No Gain (Duric)

4 Axel

5 Heliosphere (Azzopardi)

6 Fulife Brilliance (Zawari)

7 Billy Britain (K A'Isisuhairi)

8 Voluminous (F Yusoff)

Margins and time: hd, 1¼, 4, nk, 2¼, shd, 1 (59.72sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Sacred Accord

2 Valencia (Duric)

3 Win Easy (M Lerner)

4 Basilisk (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Admiral Winston (Zawari)

6 Strong N Powerful (J See)

7 Bencoolen (B Thompson)

8 Beauty Spirit (CS Chin)

Margins and time: Shd, 1¾, ½, 1¾, ¾, ½, 4 (1:00.72)

