Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Moongate Star (S Noh)
2 Hwasong (B Thompson)
3 Trafalgar (V Duric)
4 Gold Zest (M Zaki)
Margins and time: ¾, 1, ½ (1min 01.82sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Autumn Rush (WH Kok)
2 Horse King (I Saifudin)
3 Coming Up (Noh)
4 Itoldyouso (F Yusoff)
Margins and time: ½, hd, 3¾ (1:02.61)
TRIAL 3
1 Lord O'Reilly (Z Zuriman)
2 Sacred Rebel (R Zawari)
3 So Hi Class (L Beuzelin)
4 Elite Silverghost (D Moor)
5 Centenary Diamond (J Azzopardi)
6 Don De La Vega (B Thompson)
7 Longhu (M Kellady)
Margins and time: 1, ns, 1, 2½, shd, ns (1:01.79)
TRIAL 4
1 Thunder (Moor)
2 Sun Order (J Powell)
3 Yaya Papaya (Zuriman)
4 Basilisk (J See)
5 Mr Bacharach (Kellady)
6 Pacific Mystical (T Barnabas)
7 Delicious (Thompson)
Margins and time: ½, 3¾, ns, 1½, 1¾, 4 (1:02.46)
