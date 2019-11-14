Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 14, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Moongate Star (S Noh)

2 Hwasong (B Thompson)

3 Trafalgar (V Duric)

4 Gold Zest (M Zaki)

Margins and time: ¾, 1, ½ (1min 01.82sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Autumn Rush (WH Kok)

2 Horse King (I Saifudin)

3 Coming Up (Noh)

4 Itoldyouso (F Yusoff)

Margins and time: ½, hd, 3¾ (1:02.61)

TRIAL 3

1 Lord O'Reilly (Z Zuriman)

2 Sacred Rebel (R Zawari)

3 So Hi Class (L Beuzelin)

4 Elite Silverghost (D Moor)

5 Centenary Diamond (J Azzopardi)

6 Don De La Vega (B Thompson)

7 Longhu (M Kellady)

Margins and time: 1, ns, 1, 2½, shd, ns (1:01.79)

TRIAL 4

1 Thunder (Moor)

2 Sun Order (J Powell)

3 Yaya Papaya (Zuriman)

4 Basilisk (J See)

5 Mr Bacharach (Kellady)

6 Pacific Mystical (T Barnabas)

7 Delicious (Thompson)

Margins and time: ½, 3¾, ns, 1½, 1¾, 4 (1:02.46)

