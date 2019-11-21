Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 JK Formidable ( JP van der Merwe)
2 Captain Bill (T Barnabas)
3 Catch The Tiger (J Powell)
4 Yulong Xiong Hu (CS Chin)
5 Chocante (M Kellady)
6 Dragon Ryker (M Rodd)
Margins and time: 1¾, 5½, nk, hd, 1 (1min 01.82sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Hotshots Slam (Powell)
2 Boom Shakalaka (Kellady)
3 Nadeem Sapphire (A Collett)
4 JK Flash (JP Merwe)
5 Speed Racer (J See)
6 Heartlight (I Saifudin)
7 Superlative (M Rodd)
Margins and time: ½, 2¼, ½, 1¼, nk, 1 (1:01.06)
