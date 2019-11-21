Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

The Shane Baertschiger-trained pair of Hotshots Slam (in blue) and Boom Shakalaka in Trial 2. PHOTO: STC
Nov 21, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 JK Formidable ( JP van der Merwe)

2 Captain Bill (T Barnabas)

3 Catch The Tiger (J Powell)

4 Yulong Xiong Hu (CS Chin)

5 Chocante (M Kellady)

6 Dragon Ryker (M Rodd)

Margins and time: 1¾, 5½, nk, hd, 1 (1min 01.82sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Hotshots Slam (Powell)

2 Boom Shakalaka (Kellady)

3 Nadeem Sapphire (A Collett)

4 JK Flash (JP Merwe)

5 Speed Racer (J See)

6 Heartlight (I Saifudin)

7 Superlative (M Rodd)

Margins and time: ½, 2¼, ½, 1¼, nk, 1 (1:01.06)

