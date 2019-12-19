Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Dec 19, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Mega Gold (M Lerner) *

2 King's Command (M Kellady)

3 Declare War

Margins and time: Hd, 6 (1min 03.13sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Lim's Spin (I Amirul)

2 Kharisma (CC Wong)

Watch Spirit Of Big Bang
Racing

Watch Spirit Of Big Bang

Related Stories

Yesterday's Malaysia trackwork

Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Diamond Dancer best over the 2,400m trip

Margin and time: Shd (1:03.99)

TRIAL 3

1 Destiny Child *

2 I Am The Star (Kellady)

3 Communication (Lerner)

Margins and time: 1, ½(1:02.92)

Note: Trials were conducted on the narrow Track 6 for trackwork. The field size was restricted to a maximum of three runners per trial. The main Polytrack is currently under repair.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING