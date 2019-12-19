Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Mega Gold (M Lerner) *

2 King's Command (M Kellady)

3 Declare War

Margins and time: Hd, 6 (1min 03.13sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Lim's Spin (I Amirul)

2 Kharisma (CC Wong)

Margin and time: Shd (1:03.99)

TRIAL 3

1 Destiny Child *

2 I Am The Star (Kellady)

3 Communication (Lerner)

Margins and time: 1, ½(1:02.92)