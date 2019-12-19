Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Mega Gold (M Lerner) *
2 King's Command (M Kellady)
3 Declare War
Margins and time: Hd, 6 (1min 03.13sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Lim's Spin (I Amirul)
2 Kharisma (CC Wong)
Margin and time: Shd (1:03.99)
TRIAL 3
1 Destiny Child *
2 I Am The Star (Kellady)
3 Communication (Lerner)
Margins and time: 1, ½(1:02.92)
Note: Trials were conducted on the narrow Track 6 for trackwork. The field size was restricted to a maximum of three runners per trial. The main Polytrack is currently under repair.
