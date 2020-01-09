Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Hwasong (J Powell)
2 Mega Gold (M Lerner)
3 Capone (M Rodd)
4 Street Cred (A Collett)
Margins and time: ½, 2½, 1¼ (1min 3.08sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Yulong Express (Rodd)
2 Arc Triumph (Powell)
3 Sportscaster (R Zawari)
4 Centurion (CC Wong)
5 Dee Mak Mak (K Hakim)
6 Jomo (V Duric)
Margins and time: Shd, 1¾, 4¾, ½, 9½ (1:01.13)
TRIAL 3
1 Excelling (R Iskandar)
2 My Dreamliner (B Woodworth)
3 Baffert (Rodd)
4 Pindus (T Krisna)
5 Dreamweaver (M Lerner)
6 Acrobat (JP van der Merwe)
7 Per Inpower (S John)
8 Middle Kingdom (D Moor)
Margins and time: 3½, 2½, 1¾, ½, 3¼, ½, nk (1:00.66)
TRIAL 4
1 Turf Beauty (Lerner)
2 Shangani (Powell)
3 Lim's Rhythm
4 Tin's Machine (Y Salim)
5 Hephaestus (Merwe)
6 Majestic (Wong)
7 Ma Bao Bao (Moor)
8 Super Talent (Woodworth)
Margins and time: Ns, nk, ½, 1½, ns, ns, ns (1:03.66)
