Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jan 09, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Hwasong (J Powell)

2 Mega Gold (M Lerner)

3 Capone (M Rodd)

4 Street Cred (A Collett)

Margins and time: ½, 2½, 1¼ (1min 3.08sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Yulong Express (Rodd)

2 Arc Triumph (Powell)

3 Sportscaster (R Zawari)

4 Centurion (CC Wong)

5 Dee Mak Mak (K Hakim)

6 Jomo (V Duric)

Margins and time: Shd, 1¾, 4¾, ½, 9½ (1:01.13)

TRIAL 3

1 Excelling (R Iskandar)

2 My Dreamliner (B Woodworth)

3 Baffert (Rodd)

4 Pindus (T Krisna)

5 Dreamweaver (M Lerner)

6 Acrobat (JP van der Merwe)

7 Per Inpower (S John)

8 Middle Kingdom (D Moor)

Margins and time: 3½, 2½, 1¾, ½, 3¼, ½, nk (1:00.66)

TRIAL 4

1 Turf Beauty (Lerner)

2 Shangani (Powell)

3 Lim's Rhythm

4 Tin's Machine (Y Salim)

5 Hephaestus (Merwe)

6 Majestic (Wong)

7 Ma Bao Bao (Moor)

8 Super Talent (Woodworth)

Margins and time: Ns, nk, ½, 1½, ns, ns, ns (1:03.66)

