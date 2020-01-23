Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Jan 23, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Gold Prize (T Krisna)

2 Hostwin Chevalier

3 Avocado (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 6 1/2, shd (1min 02.94sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Burkaan (R Maia)

2 Smoke And Mirrors (P Moloney)

3 Tigress (R Iskandar)

4 Atlantic Fox (CK Ng)

5 Voluntad (M Zaki)

6 Jomo (JP van der Merwe)

Margins and time: 1 1/4, 2 1/2, 2 1/4, 2 3/4, 3 (1:01.24)

TRIAL 3

1 Darc Bounty (M Rodd)

2 Federation

3 Super Dynasty (R Iskandar)

4 Adipson (WH Kok)

5 Mr Clint (Moloney)

6 Retallica (Merwe)

7 Lim's Spin (Duric)

Margins and time: Ns, 3/4, 2 3/4, nk, nk, 2 (1:01.93)

TRIAL 4

1 Nationality (Moloney)

2 Dreamweaver (Maia)

3 Tobruk (Merwe)

4 Speedy Rose

5 Sayonara

6 Mr Dujardin (Iskandar)

7 Silver Sword (Cs Chin)

8 Gold City (Rodd)

Margins and time: 5 1/4, 4 1/4, 1 1/4, ns, 1 3/4, 1/2, 1 1/2 (1:00.32)

