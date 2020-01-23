Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Gold Prize (T Krisna)
2 Hostwin Chevalier
3 Avocado (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 6 1/2, shd (1min 02.94sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Burkaan (R Maia)
2 Smoke And Mirrors (P Moloney)
3 Tigress (R Iskandar)
4 Atlantic Fox (CK Ng)
5 Voluntad (M Zaki)
6 Jomo (JP van der Merwe)
Margins and time: 1 1/4, 2 1/2, 2 1/4, 2 3/4, 3 (1:01.24)
TRIAL 3
1 Darc Bounty (M Rodd)
2 Federation
3 Super Dynasty (R Iskandar)
4 Adipson (WH Kok)
5 Mr Clint (Moloney)
6 Retallica (Merwe)
7 Lim's Spin (Duric)
Margins and time: Ns, 3/4, 2 3/4, nk, nk, 2 (1:01.93)
TRIAL 4
1 Nationality (Moloney)
2 Dreamweaver (Maia)
3 Tobruk (Merwe)
4 Speedy Rose
5 Sayonara
6 Mr Dujardin (Iskandar)
7 Silver Sword (Cs Chin)
8 Gold City (Rodd)
Margins and time: 5 1/4, 4 1/4, 1 1/4, ns, 1 3/4, 1/2, 1 1/2 (1:00.32)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now