Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 River Roca (R Maia)

2 Hard Too Think (V Duric)

3 Laksana (P Moloney)

4 Miracle Fast

5 Bethlehem (TH Koh)

Margins and time: 1¾, ½, ½, 15¾ (1 min 02.28sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Zac Kasa (D Moor)

2 Sacred Sham

3 Surpass Natural (T Barnabas)

4 Lim's Craft (R Woodworth)

5 Heliosphere (P Moloney)

6 Threeandfourpence (M Rodd)

7 Strong N Powerful (JP Van Der Merwe)

8 Elite Quarteto (A Collett)

Margins and time: ½, 1½, ¾, ¾, 4, 3½, 10¼ (59.75sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Inferno (Rodd)

2 So You Too (P Moloney)

3 Vittoria Perfetta (L Beuzelin)

4 Surge (Barnabas)

5 Ottawa (Merwe)

6 Hardcore (Collett)

7 Sun Rectitude (CC Wong)

8 Awesome (F Yusoff)

9 Just Landed

10 Ka Chance

Margins and time: ½, 2½, ns, ¾, nk, nk, ½, 3¾, 7¾ (1:00.32)

TRIAL 4

1 Kimitonara (WH Kok)

2 Allegro (Y Salim)

3 Anpanman (M Lerner)

4 High Street

5 Kruger (Rodd)

6 Gold Company (Collett)

7 Beauty Luck

8 Accumulation

Margins and time: 1, 4¼, ¾, ¾, 2¾, 1¼, 2 (1:01.15)