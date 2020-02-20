Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 River Roca (R Maia)
2 Hard Too Think (V Duric)
3 Laksana (P Moloney)
4 Miracle Fast
5 Bethlehem (TH Koh)
Margins and time: 1¾, ½, ½, 15¾ (1 min 02.28sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Zac Kasa (D Moor)
2 Sacred Sham
3 Surpass Natural (T Barnabas)
4 Lim's Craft (R Woodworth)
5 Heliosphere (P Moloney)
6 Threeandfourpence (M Rodd)
7 Strong N Powerful (JP Van Der Merwe)
8 Elite Quarteto (A Collett)
Margins and time: ½, 1½, ¾, ¾, 4, 3½, 10¼ (59.75sec)
TRIAL 3
1 Inferno (Rodd)
2 So You Too (P Moloney)
3 Vittoria Perfetta (L Beuzelin)
4 Surge (Barnabas)
5 Ottawa (Merwe)
6 Hardcore (Collett)
7 Sun Rectitude (CC Wong)
8 Awesome (F Yusoff)
9 Just Landed
10 Ka Chance
Margins and time: ½, 2½, ns, ¾, nk, nk, ½, 3¾, 7¾ (1:00.32)
TRIAL 4
1 Kimitonara (WH Kok)
2 Allegro (Y Salim)
3 Anpanman (M Lerner)
4 High Street
5 Kruger (Rodd)
6 Gold Company (Collett)
7 Beauty Luck
8 Accumulation
Margins and time: 1, 4¼, ¾, ¾, 2¾, 1¼, 2 (1:01.15)
