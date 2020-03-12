Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 12, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Hard Too Think (P Moloney)

2 Gnothi Seauton (M Rodd)

3 Lim's Spin (J Powell)

4 Laksana (L Beuzelin)

5 Caraka (JP van der Merwe)

6 Shine Almighty (M Lerner)

7 Wealth Elite (WH Kok)

Margins and time: 11/4, ns, 1, 1, 11/4, 1/2 (1min 01.38sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Quadcopter (Lerner)

2 War Frontier (R Munger)

3 Flak Jacket (Powell)

4 Miracle (Moloney)

5 Sun Holiday (Merwe)

6 Rocket Pegasus (Rodd)

7 Nova Vocal (App N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 4, 23/4, 3/4, shd, hd, 51/4 (1:01.13)

TRIAL 3

1 Fame Star (Lerner)

2 Delaware (Merwe)

3 No Fun No Gain

4 Pax Animi (Rodd)

5 I'm Incredible (M Kellady)

6 Adipson (Kok)

7 Sacred Croix (R Zawari)

8 Richebourg

Margins and time: 11/2, 3, 1/2, 1, 2, 33/4, 11/2 (1:00.25)

