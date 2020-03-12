Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Hard Too Think (P Moloney)
2 Gnothi Seauton (M Rodd)
3 Lim's Spin (J Powell)
4 Laksana (L Beuzelin)
5 Caraka (JP van der Merwe)
6 Shine Almighty (M Lerner)
7 Wealth Elite (WH Kok)
Margins and time: 11/4, ns, 1, 1, 11/4, 1/2 (1min 01.38sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Quadcopter (Lerner)
2 War Frontier (R Munger)
3 Flak Jacket (Powell)
4 Miracle (Moloney)
5 Sun Holiday (Merwe)
6 Rocket Pegasus (Rodd)
7 Nova Vocal (App N Zyrul)
Margins and time: 4, 23/4, 3/4, shd, hd, 51/4 (1:01.13)
TRIAL 3
1 Fame Star (Lerner)
2 Delaware (Merwe)
3 No Fun No Gain
4 Pax Animi (Rodd)
5 I'm Incredible (M Kellady)
6 Adipson (Kok)
7 Sacred Croix (R Zawari)
8 Richebourg
Margins and time: 11/2, 3, 1/2, 1, 2, 33/4, 11/2 (1:00.25)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now