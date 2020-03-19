Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Mardoona (L Beuzelin)
2 Just Stars (A Collett)
3 Bruce Alnaughty (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: 3½, ½ (1min 02.62sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Harbour Approach (Beuzelin)
2 Miss Michelle (Zyrul)
3 Vulcan (M Kellady)
4 Flying Yellow (R Maia)
5 Achieved More (K A'Isisuhairi)
6 Ma You Cai (CK Ng)
7 Sun Dragon (M Zaki)
8 Hephaestus (J See)
Margins and time: 1¼, 3¼, 1½, 1¾, 23¾ (1:00.09)
TRIAL 3
1 Sun Chess (P Moloney)
2 Lonely Boy (Collett)
3 Showbound (R Maia)
4 Siam Vipasiri (Beuzelin)
5 Stunning Cat (Kellady)
6 Miracle (M Rodd)
7 Kiss Your Song (J Powell)
8 Quick Shosha (JP van der Merwe)
9 David's Sling (M Ewe)
Margins and time: 2, 1¾, shd, 2¼, ns, hd, 1¼, 5 (59.46sec)
