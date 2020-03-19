Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 19, 2020 06:05 am

TRIAL 1

1 Mardoona (L Beuzelin)

2 Just Stars (A Collett)

3 Bruce Alnaughty (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 3½, ½ (1min 02.62sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Harbour Approach (Beuzelin)

2 Miss Michelle (Zyrul)

3 Vulcan (M Kellady)

4 Flying Yellow (R Maia)

5 Achieved More (K A'Isisuhairi)

6 Ma You Cai (CK Ng)

7 Sun Dragon (M Zaki)

8 Hephaestus (J See)

Margins and time: 1¼, 3¼, 1½, 1¾, 23¾ (1:00.09)

TRIAL 3

1 Sun Chess (P Moloney)

2 Lonely Boy (Collett)

3 Showbound (R Maia)

4 Siam Vipasiri (Beuzelin)

5 Stunning Cat (Kellady)

6 Miracle (M Rodd)

7 Kiss Your Song (J Powell)

8 Quick Shosha (JP van der Merwe)

9 David's Sling (M Ewe)

Margins and time: 2, 1¾, shd, 2¼, ns, hd, 1¼, 5 (59.46sec)

