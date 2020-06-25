Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Happy Friday (K Hakim) 2 Joon Ho (R Maia) 3 Supreme Happiness (K A'isisuhairi)
Margins and time: Nk, ½ (1 min 02.53sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Sun Rectitude (S Noh) 2 Circuit Star (A'isisuhairi) 3 Mighty Vain (M Lerner) 4 Sky Eye 5 Blitzing (JP van der Merwe) 6 Gamely 7 Bright Sun (ZX Tan) 8 Absolute Miracle (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: Nk, 1¼, ½, nk, ½, 2¼, 3¾ (1:00.05)
TRIAL 3
1 Pennywise (T Krisna) 2 Exceed Natural 3 Altair (Hakim) 4 Coming Through (Noh) 5 Makkem Lad (F Yusoff) 6 Excelling (A'isisuhairi) 7 Augustano (Merwe) 8 King Louis (V Duric) 9 Per Inpower (S John)
Margins and time: Nk, shd, hd, ns, 1¼, 3½, 3¾, 4 (1:00.0)
TRIAL 4
1 Churchill (Duric) 2 Muraahib (Merwe) 3 Special King 4 Viviano 5 The Big Easy (Yusoff) 6 Adipson (WH Kok) 7 Beau Geste (Hakim) 8 Loyalty Man (A'isisuhairi) 9 First Choice (Lerner)
Margins and time: 2¾, 1½, ½, 2, 1¼, hd, 11½ (59.60sec)
TRIAL 5
1 Rocket Star (Duric) 2 Pindus (R Munger) 3 Mr Malek (Merwe) 4 Elite Waterghost (L Beuzelin) 5 Ironside (Yusoff) 6 Afalonhro (Hakim) 7 Super Fortune 8 Absolvido (Kok) 9 Elite Silverghost (Lerner)
Margins and time: 1½, 1½, 2, ½, 1, ½, ½, 1¾ (59.75sec)
TRIAL 6
1 Moongate Star (Noh) 2 Water Rocket (Munger) 3 Delaware (A'isisuhairi) 4 Qiji Acheeva 5 Chalaza (Kok) 6 Super Ray (TH Koh) 7 Brutus (Hakim) 8 Terrific (M Ewe) 9 Plato (Lerner)
Margins and time: Shd, 1½, hd, 1½, 1, 1¼, 5, ½ (1:00.19)
TRIAL 7
1 Restrained (Munger) 2 Per Incrown 3 The Brotherhood (Lerner) 4 Star Shield (John) 5 Sun Step (T Rehaizat) 6 Hadeer (CK Ng) 7 Black Quail 8 Sun Monarch 9 Ping Pong 10 Helushka
Margins and time: Hd, hd, hd, shd, 2¼, 1, 1¼, ½, 1 (1:00.09)
TRIAL 8
1 California (Munger) 2 Whistle Grand (Koh) 3 Storm To Win 4 Supersonicsurprise (I Saifudin) 5 Diamond Ring (R Maia) 6 Quick Shosha (Hakim) 7 Showbound 8 Cizen Boss (Lerner)
Margins and time: 1¼, 1½, ½, 1½, 2, ¾, ¾ (1:00.49)
TRIAL 9
1 Sun Spear (Noh) 2 Mister Dynamo (Duric) 3 Eunos Ave Three (Maia) 4 High Limit (Saifudin) 5 Sportscaster 6 Scooter (A'isisuhairi) 7 Try Mak Mak (Ng) 8 Silver Joy (Zyrul) 9 Cizen Lucky (CS Chin) 10 Gnothi Seauton (Lerner)
Margins and time: Nk, shd, nk, shd, ½, hd, nk, hd, 3¾ (1:01.21)
TRIAL 10
1 Black Taipan (A'isisuhairi) 2 Assassin (Zyrul) 3 My Money (J See) 4 Leggenda (Duric) 5 Evil Speedo (John) 6 Kinabalu Warrior 7 Shine Almighty (Lerner) 8 Natureisspeaking 9 Super Win
Margins and time: Hd, ½, 1, ½, nk, ½, ¾, 2 (1:02.89)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now