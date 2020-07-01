Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Kinabalu Star (V Duric) 2 Shine Almighty (M Lerner) 3 Alfares (L Beuzelin) 4 Travis (J See) 5 Donlikeyou (CK Ng) 6 Bethlehem (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: Nk, 31/4, 1/2, 21/2, 1 (1min 03.11sec for the Poly 1,000m)

TRIAL 2

1 St Alwyn (Duric) 2 Bear Witness 3 Asgard Massif (M Lerner) 4 Showcase The Gold (I Saifudin) 5 Simba (J See) 6 Hephaestus (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 3/4, 53/4, 11/2, 3 (1:01.87)

TRIAL 3

1 Ararat Lady (R Maia) 2 Karisto (K A'Isisuhairi) 3 Big Hearted (L Beuzelin) 4 Lonely Boy (S Shafrizal) 5 Lonhro Gold (JP van der Merwe) 6 Diamond Beauty (Duric) 7 Golazo (Lerner) 8 Nova Vocal (Zyrul)

Margins and time: Hd, 23/4, hd, nk, 5, 1, 6 (1:00.91)

TRIAL 4

1 Limited Edition (Zyrul) 2 Siam Vipasiri (Beuzelin) 3 Super Fortune 4 Sun Chess (Duric) 5 Sierra Conqueror (Lerner) 6 Hugo 7 Harbour Approach (Shafrizal) 8 Super Six (S John) 9 Lord Of Cloud

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, hd, shd, hd, 11/4, 41/4, 31/2 (1:01.10)

TRIAL 5

1 Royal Pavilion (Beuzelin) 2 Hyde Park 3 Heavenly Dancer (Duric) 4 Elite Silverghost (Lerner) 5 Mr Alejandro (A'Isisuhairi) 6 Legend Rocks (Maia) 7 Tenyatta (Shafrizal) 8 Big Day

Margins and time: Ns, 1/2, 1/2, 2, 1/2, 11/2, 4 (1:02.04)

TRIAL 6

1 Pattaya (Beuzelin) 2 Amore Amore (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Drone (Shafrizal) 4 Lord O'Reilly 5 Foresto (JP van der Merwe) 6 Cavalla Court 7 Clergyman (Duric) 8 Upgraded (S Noh) 9 Sun Pittsburgh (Lerner)

Margins and time: 1/2, 5, hd, nk, 3/4, 3, 1, 1 (1:02.05)

TRIAL 7

1 Kharisma (Duric) 2 King Zoustar (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Diamond Mine (WH Kok) 4 Lord Justice 5 Mowgli (Beuzelin) 6 Smiling Proud (Noh) 7 Mr Dujardin (JP van der Merwe) 8 Moonraker (ZX Tan) 9 Miss Michelle (Zyrul)

Margins anf time: 11/4, 1/2, 21/4, 1/2, 1, 11/2, 11/2, 1 (1:01.65)

TRIAL 8

1 Hwasong (Duric) 2 El Chapo (ZX Tan) 3 Happy Lucky Star 4 Loving Babe (Zyrul) 5 Man Of Words (Saifudin) 6 Optimum Star (Lerner) 7 Acrobat (Noh) 8 Less Is More (J See) 9 Superlative (JP van der Merwe)

Margins and time: 1/2, ns, 23/4, 41/2, 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4 (1:02.48)

TRIAL 9

1 Mercurial Turn (Beuzelin) 2 Fireworks (Duric) 3 Sun Elizabeth (Lerner) 4 Runminderbinderrun 5 Roman Classic 6 Tigress (A'Isisuhairi) 7 Forever Good 8 Communication (JP van der Merwe) 9 Super Win

Margins and time: Ns, 11/4, 1, 1, nk, 3/4, 1, 11/2, 11 (1:03.43)

TRIAL 10

1 Turf Beauty (M Nizar) 2 Decreto (Saifudin) 3 Thoth Warrior 4 Retallica 5 Excellent Moon (J See) 6 Success Street (M Ewe) 7 Bohemian (Lerner) 8 Beauty Spirit 9 Sugartime Jazz (M Firdaus) 10 King Of Glory

Margins and time: 13/4, 1, 6, ns, 4, shd, 1/2, 1/2, 11/4 (1:02.26)