Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Jul 08, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Our Secret Weapon (V Duric) 2 Yes One Ball (R Munger) 3 Boundless Glory (R Maia) 4 Savvy Command (K Hakim) 5 Joju (S Noh) 6 Marine Vanguard (M Kellady) 7 Lady Roxanne (CK Ng) 8 Strong N Brave (JP van der Merwe) Margins and time: 2, ¾, ¾, ½, 2¾, hd, 6¼ (1min 01.67sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Senor Don (Munger) 2 The Mareeba Mango (K A'Isisuhairi) 3 Aramaayo (Kellady) 4 Governor Of Punjab (Duric)

5 Sacred Sham (Hakim) 6 Key Success (Merwe) 7 Global Spirit Margins and time: ½, ¾, 4¼, 1½, ¾, ¾ (1:01.21)

TRIAL 3

1 Super Invincible (Duric) 2 Magnifique

(M Ewe) 3 Blitzing (L Beuzelin) 4 Proof Perfect (M Lerner) 5 Blue Swede (Kellady)

6 Calculation (Merwe) 7 The August

Margins and time: 1, ½, 8¾, 4½, ½, 2¾ (1:01.61)

TRIAL 4

1 Vittoria Perfetta (Duric) 2 Legend Of The Sun (T Rehaizat) 3 Siam Blue Vanda (Beuzelin) 4 Special King 5 Glasgow (WH Kok) 6 Afalonhro (Hakim)

7 Heliosphere (A'Isisuhairi) 8 Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 9 Chocante (CS Chin) 10 Elite Quarteto (Lerner) Margins and time: 1½, 1, ¾, shd, ½, 1½, 1, ½, 8¼ (1:01.07)

TRIAL 5

1 Rocket Star (Duric) 2 On Line (Beuzelin)

3 Bluestone (Maia) 4 Restrained (Munger)

5 Red Dawn (Kellady) 6 Hadeer (Hakim)

7 Terrific (Ewe) Margins and time: 1¼, 1, ½, shd, 3, 2¾ (1:01.33)

TRIAL 6

1 Thunder (Duric) 2 Lord O'Reilly 3 Quick Shosha (Maia) 4 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)

5 Super Power (Munger) 6 Paletas (Beuzelin)

7 Ronaldo's Dream (Hakim) 8 Longhu (Kellady) 9 Mega Gold (Lerner) Margins and time: 2, 1¾, ½, shd, hd, ½, 1¾, 2¼(1:01.29)

TRIAL 7

1 Dusseldorf (Noh) 2 Eastiger (A'Isisuhairi)

3 My Friends (Munger) 4 Auspicious Day (Maia) 5 Plato (Lerner) 6 I Am The Star (Ewe)

7 Always Innocent (Kellady) 8 Red Claw Margins and time: 1¾, ½, hd, 2, ¾, 1, 9¾ (1:01.31)

TRIAL 8

1 Stormy View (Duric) 2 Circuit Star (Merwe) 3 Rule The World (Kellady)

4 Codigos (Munger) 5 Top Of The Line (Maia) 6 Declare War (Ewe) 7 Etwas Neues (Lerner) 8 Supersonicsurprise (I Saifudin)

9 Lucky Tiger (J See) 10 Superten (Noh)

Margins and time: ½, 1¼, 1, 1, 1, nk, hd, nk, 8¼ (1:01.67)

TRIAL 9

1 Vulcan (Kellady) 2 Silver Sword (Chin)

3 David's Star (Ewe) 4 Super Speed (Kok)

5 Clarton Supreme (See) 6 Aramaya (Duric)

7 Red Riding Wood (Ng) 8 Smooth Operator (Maia) 9 Stella Polare (Lerner)

Margins and time: Ns, hd, 2¾, 1¼, ½, ns, 5¼, 4½ (1:01.59)

TRIAL 10

1 Real Efecto (Duric) 2 Black Taipan (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Milimili (Lerner) 4 Unstoppable Giant (Kellady) 5 West North Hill (TH Koh)

6 Foremost 7 Gold Company (Merwe) 8 Strong N Fast (S John) 9 Master Sommelier (Chin)

10 Golden Spark (See) Margins and time: Ns, 2¼, ½, hd, ns, hd, ½, 1¼, nk (1:02.47)

