Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Heartening Flyer (L Beuzelin) 2 Tiger Roar (S Shafrizal) 3 Friday (R Munger) 4 Nomvula (V Duric) 5 Sunday (R Maia) 6 Day Approach (JP van der Merwe) 7 Against Gravity (J See) 8 Perfect Brandz (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 2¾, 1½, ½, shd, 1, ½, 13¾ (1min 0.46sec)

TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Sahabat (Beuzelin) 2 Be You (Duric) 3 Speedy Missile (Woodworth) 4 Marikh (Merwe) 5 City Gate (I Saifudin) 6 Monday (Shafrizal) 7 Tony's Love (Munger)

Margins and time: Hd, 1¾, 1¾, 2¾, shd, 1½ (1:00.75)

TRIAL 3

1 Entertainer (Maia) 2 Exdream (Woodworth) 3 Me No Marsh Mellow (N Zyrul) 4 Makanani (Lerner) 5 Cousteau (Munger) 6 What You Like (K Hakim) 7 Bejewelled

Margins and time: 1, 2, 2¾, 5, 2, 1¼ (1:01.11)

TRIAL 4

1 My Dreamliner (Woodworth) 2 Minister (K A'Isisuhairi) 3 Augustano (Merwe) 4 Time Lord 5 The Big Easy (F Yusoff) 6 So You Too (Lerner) 7 Filibuster (Maia) 8 What's New (Duric)

Margins and time: Shd, 1¼, ½, ½, ½, 1¼, 3¾ (1:00.54)

TRIAL 5

1 Muraahib (Merwe) 2 Wassergeist (M Kellady) 3 Adipson (WH Kok) 4 Siam Vipasiri (Beuzelin) 5 Yaya Papaya (Maia)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, ¾, 1½ (1:00.99)

TRIAL 6

1 Big Hearted (Beuzelin) 2 Ironclad (Kok) 3 Baffert (A'Isisuhairi) 4 Mr Alejandro (Zyrul) 5 Yulong Express (Merwe) 6 Boy Next Door (S Noh) 7 Tiger Force (Maia) 8 Quadcopter (Lerner) 9 Don De La Vega (Duric)

Margins and time: ½, 1, 1, nk, 1¼, 1, ½, 3 (1:00.98)

TRIAL 7

1 Showbound 2 Mighty General (A'Isisuhairi) 3 Brutus (Maia) 4 Made In Russia (Beuzelin) 5 Lord O'Reilly (Lerner) 6 Quantum (Kok) 7 Rise Of Empire (Duric) 8 Flying Tourbillon (Merwe) 9 Winning Hobby (CK Ng)

Margins and time: Hd, ns, 1, ¾, 1, 2¾, ½, 13½ (1:01.95)

TRIAL 8

1 Coming Fast (Noh) 2 God's Gift (Duric) 3 Sun Monarch 4 Ping Pong (Yusoff) 5 Triple Bowl (T Rehaizat) 6 Helushka 7 No Regrets (Kellady) 8 Eunos Ave Three (Maia) 9 Heart Of Courage

Margins and time: ¾, nk, 1¼, ns, 6, 1¼, 1½, 13½ (1:01.53)

TRIAL 9

1 Champagne Finale 2 Boom Shakalaka (Kellady) 3 Robin Hood (Ng) 4 One World (M Ewe) 5 Superior Coat (Noh) 6 Elite Beast (Lerner) 7 Achieved More (Woodworth) 8 Absolute Miracle (Zyrul) 9 Miss Michelle (J See) 10 Rocket Pegasus (Maia)

Margins and time: Nk, ns, 1¼, 1, hd, ½, 3, 4¼, 3¾ (1:01.07)

TRIAL 10

1 Miraaj (A'Isisuhairi) 2 The Iceman 3 Turf Beauty (Nizar) 4 Winning Legend (Maia) 5 Lucky Tiger (J See) 6 Rumble (I Azhar) 7 Household Dynasty (Ng) 8 Glory Shine (Lerner) 9 Gold Reward (Merwe)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, 3, 3½, 1¾, 1¼, 2½, 1¾ (1:02.04)

TRIAL 11

1 Mr Rockwell (A'Isisuhairi) 2 Fiddlestick (Munger) 3 Wonosobo (Zyrul) 4 Boom Almighty (Lerner) 5 Glorious Victory 6 Where She's Happy (Maia) 7 Mings Man (J See) 8 Nate's Honour (Merwe)

Margins and time: 1½, ½, ¾, 1¾, ns, 3½, 1 (1:01.97)

TRIAL 12

1 Official (Yusoff) 2 Coming Up (Maia) 3 Lady Stuning (Munger) 4 Nova Factor (Lerner) 5 Spirit Of D'Wind (Azhar) 6 Brother Mak Mak (Ng)

Margins and time: ¾, nk, ½, 1½, 4¼ (1:01.98)

TRIAL 13

1 Giant Killing 2 Ferocious (Saifudin) 3 Bring Me Joy (A'Isisuhairi) 4 Horse King (J See) 5 Anpanman (Lerner) 6 Ocean Eleven 7 Dontlookdownonme (Ewe) 8 Iron Fist (Yusoff) 9 Captain Bill (Merwe) Margins and time: 1¾, 1, hd, 4½, 1½, hd, nk, 4 (1:01.35)

TRIAL 14

1 Beauty Seven Seven (Saifudin) 2 King's Command (Duric) 3 Ninetysix Warrior (Merwe) 4 Rings Of Fire (Kellady) 5 Pit Bull (Maia) 6 Supreme Happiness (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 1¼, hd, ns, ¾, 1½ (1:03.36)