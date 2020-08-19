Racing

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Aug 19, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Tony's Love (S Noh)

2 Under Oath (R Maia)

3 Show Thunder (V Duric)

Margins and time: 5¾, ½ (1 min 01.61sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Super Invincible (R Iskandar)

2 Unsung Hero (CS Chin)

3 Beer Garden (M Nizar)

4 Stormy View (Noh)

5 Columbus

6 Speedy Missile ( K Hakim)

7 Avocado (M Lerner)

8 Flying Ebony (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 3½, 1¼, nk, ns, 6½, 1¼, 4½ (59.73sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Wecando (WW Cheah)

2 Siam Vipasiri (L Beuzelin)

3 Harbour Approach (R Munger)

4 Master Ryker (Duric)

5 Basilisk (T Rehaizat)

6 Despacito (Maia)

Margins and time: Hd, 1½, ½, 3, ½ (1:00.38)

TRIAL 4

1 Achieved More (Noh)

2 Apollo Rock (JP van der Merwe)

3 Blue Chip (Maia)

4 Lizaz (Cheah)

5 Silkardo (Munger)

Margins and time: 4¾, shd, 3¼, 7½ (1:01.41)

TRIAL 5

1 Military Chairman (Merwe)

2 Tigress (Iskandar)

3 Gravel Road (Cheah)

4 Dawning Gold (Maia)

5 Bitcoin King

6 Big Star (Chin)

Margins and time: Hd, 3½, hd, 3, 2½ (1:01.65)

TRIAL 6

1 Miracle Time (Merwe)

2 New Garden (Chin)

3 Zermatt (Duric)

4 Uplink (B Woodworth)

5 Solitaire

6 Supreme Happiness (Rehaizat)

7 Valor Excelus

Margins and time: Shd, 6½, 1¼, 3½, 1¼, 10½ (1:01.24)

TRIAL 7

1 Win Win

2 Raging Brave (Lerner)

3 Bethlehem (N Zyrul)

4 Lim's Dreamwalker (WH Kok)

5 Boomba (Maia)

6 Golden Way (Duric)

7 Lion Spirit (CK Ng)

Margins and time: 1¼, 2¾, ns, shd, nk, 1 (1:01.49)

