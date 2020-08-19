Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Tony's Love (S Noh)
2 Under Oath (R Maia)
3 Show Thunder (V Duric)
Margins and time: 5¾, ½ (1 min 01.61sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Super Invincible (R Iskandar)
2 Unsung Hero (CS Chin)
3 Beer Garden (M Nizar)
4 Stormy View (Noh)
5 Columbus
6 Speedy Missile ( K Hakim)
7 Avocado (M Lerner)
8 Flying Ebony (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 3½, 1¼, nk, ns, 6½, 1¼, 4½ (59.73sec)
TRIAL 3
1 Wecando (WW Cheah)
2 Siam Vipasiri (L Beuzelin)
3 Harbour Approach (R Munger)
4 Master Ryker (Duric)
5 Basilisk (T Rehaizat)
6 Despacito (Maia)
Margins and time: Hd, 1½, ½, 3, ½ (1:00.38)
TRIAL 4
1 Achieved More (Noh)
2 Apollo Rock (JP van der Merwe)
3 Blue Chip (Maia)
4 Lizaz (Cheah)
5 Silkardo (Munger)
Margins and time: 4¾, shd, 3¼, 7½ (1:01.41)
TRIAL 5
1 Military Chairman (Merwe)
2 Tigress (Iskandar)
3 Gravel Road (Cheah)
4 Dawning Gold (Maia)
5 Bitcoin King
6 Big Star (Chin)
Margins and time: Hd, 3½, hd, 3, 2½ (1:01.65)
TRIAL 6
1 Miracle Time (Merwe)
2 New Garden (Chin)
3 Zermatt (Duric)
4 Uplink (B Woodworth)
5 Solitaire
6 Supreme Happiness (Rehaizat)
7 Valor Excelus
Margins and time: Shd, 6½, 1¼, 3½, 1¼, 10½ (1:01.24)
TRIAL 7
1 Win Win
2 Raging Brave (Lerner)
3 Bethlehem (N Zyrul)
4 Lim's Dreamwalker (WH Kok)
5 Boomba (Maia)
6 Golden Way (Duric)
7 Lion Spirit (CK Ng)
Margins and time: 1¼, 2¾, ns, shd, nk, 1 (1:01.49)
