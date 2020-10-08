Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Oct 08, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Lord Of Cloud (B Woodworth) 2 Alfares

(L Beuzelin) 3 Strong N Best (S John)

4 Captain Bill 5 Joyful Aspiration (M Lerner)

Margins and time: ½, 1, ¾, 28¾ (1:01.56)

TRIAL 2

1 Surge (J Powell) 2 Smooth Operator (Lerner) 3 Sacred Don 4 Najah (M Zaki)

5 Official 6 Safeer (Woodworth) 7 Coloniel Star (I Saifudin) 8 Avocado (T Rehaizat)

Sun Marshal real hot
Sun Marshal real hot

Margins and time: 4½, ns, ½, 1¾, ½, ½, 4¼ (1:00.01)

