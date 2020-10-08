Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Lord Of Cloud (B Woodworth) 2 Alfares
(L Beuzelin) 3 Strong N Best (S John)
4 Captain Bill 5 Joyful Aspiration (M Lerner)
Margins and time: ½, 1, ¾, 28¾ (1:01.56)
TRIAL 2
1 Surge (J Powell) 2 Smooth Operator (Lerner) 3 Sacred Don 4 Najah (M Zaki)
5 Official 6 Safeer (Woodworth) 7 Coloniel Star (I Saifudin) 8 Avocado (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 4½, ns, ½, 1¾, ½, ½, 4¼ (1:00.01)
