Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Oct 22, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Rocket Ryane (T Krisna)

2 Perfect Me (WH Kok)

3 Commodore (V Duric)

4 Tiger Leap (R Maia)

Margins and time: 1/2, 21/4, hd (1 min 01.88sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Takhi (ZX Tan)

Unbeaten Moon Face is looking serious
Racing

Unbeaten Moon Face is looking serious

Related Stories

Strong N Powerful tops the trials

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Wednesday's South Africa results

2 Stardice

3 Gingerella (CC Wong)

4 Cru Bourgeois (WW Cheah)

5 Galvarino (M Zaki)

6 Auspicious Day (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 11/4, 1/2, 13/4, 1/2, 31/2 (1:00.64)

TRIAL 3

1 Strong N Powerful (JP van der Merwe)

2 JR Malone (CK Ng)

3 Big Hearted (Maia)

4 Time Lord

5 On Line (Duric)

6 Global Spirit (B Woodworth)

7 Buddy Buddy (K Hakim)

8 Hyde Park (L Beuzelin)

9 Baccarat (Cheah)

Margins and time: Nk, hd, hd, shd, shd, 1, 1/2, 23/4 (1:01.27)

TRIAL 4

1 Minhaaj (Zaki)

2 Rumble (Merwe)

3 Gnothi Seauton (Maia)

4 Big Regards 5 Bencoolen (Cheah)

6 Kinabalu Warrior 7 Iron Fist (F Yusoff)

8 Blue Chip (Duric)

Margins and time: 41/4, nk, 13/4, 1/2, nk, ns, 31/4 (1:00.68)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING