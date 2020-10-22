Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Rocket Ryane (T Krisna)
2 Perfect Me (WH Kok)
3 Commodore (V Duric)
4 Tiger Leap (R Maia)
Margins and time: 1/2, 21/4, hd (1 min 01.88sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Takhi (ZX Tan)
2 Stardice
3 Gingerella (CC Wong)
4 Cru Bourgeois (WW Cheah)
5 Galvarino (M Zaki)
6 Auspicious Day (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 11/4, 1/2, 13/4, 1/2, 31/2 (1:00.64)
TRIAL 3
1 Strong N Powerful (JP van der Merwe)
2 JR Malone (CK Ng)
3 Big Hearted (Maia)
4 Time Lord
5 On Line (Duric)
6 Global Spirit (B Woodworth)
7 Buddy Buddy (K Hakim)
8 Hyde Park (L Beuzelin)
9 Baccarat (Cheah)
Margins and time: Nk, hd, hd, shd, shd, 1, 1/2, 23/4 (1:01.27)
TRIAL 4
1 Minhaaj (Zaki)
2 Rumble (Merwe)
3 Gnothi Seauton (Maia)
4 Big Regards 5 Bencoolen (Cheah)
6 Kinabalu Warrior 7 Iron Fist (F Yusoff)
8 Blue Chip (Duric)
Margins and time: 41/4, nk, 13/4, 1/2, nk, ns, 31/4 (1:00.68)
