Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 05, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Zahau (V Duric)

2 Supreme Fighter (M Lerner)

3 King Pin (WW Cheah)

Margins and time: Hd, 2½ (1min 00.86sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Runminderbinderrun (Cheah)

2 Lim's Dreamwalker (Duric)

3 Touch The Clouds (ZX Tan)

4 Eunos Ave Three (R Maia)

5 Ironclad (WH Kok)

6 Golden Years (M Zaki)

7 Household Dynasty (R Munger)

Margins and time: ½, 1, ½, hd, 3, 3½ (1:01.15)

TRIAL 3

1 Tyson (CC Wong)

2 Harbour Approach (Duric)

3 Quantum (Kok)

4 Qilin Top Form (CS Chin)

5 Speed Racer (J See)

6 Nadeem Sapphire (T Rehaizat)

7 Summer Glitter (Cheah)

Margins and time: Shd, ½, 4½, ½, ns, 1 (1:01.36)

