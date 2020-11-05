Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Zahau (V Duric)
2 Supreme Fighter (M Lerner)
3 King Pin (WW Cheah)
Margins and time: Hd, 2½ (1min 00.86sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Runminderbinderrun (Cheah)
2 Lim's Dreamwalker (Duric)
3 Touch The Clouds (ZX Tan)
4 Eunos Ave Three (R Maia)
5 Ironclad (WH Kok)
6 Golden Years (M Zaki)
7 Household Dynasty (R Munger)
Margins and time: ½, 1, ½, hd, 3, 3½ (1:01.15)
TRIAL 3
1 Tyson (CC Wong)
2 Harbour Approach (Duric)
3 Quantum (Kok)
4 Qilin Top Form (CS Chin)
5 Speed Racer (J See)
6 Nadeem Sapphire (T Rehaizat)
7 Summer Glitter (Cheah)
Margins and time: Shd, ½, 4½, ½, ns, 1 (1:01.36)
