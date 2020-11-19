Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 19, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Fighting Hero (J See)

2 Dimesso (S John)

3 Wednesday (K Hakim)

4 Nineteen Glory (M Ewe)

5 Superman (R Maia)

6 Eight Ball (J Powell)

Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong results

Related Stories

Golden One has good intentions

Guide to Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Shortstop shoots for 7

Margins and time: 1½, 2¼, ¾, 1¾, 2½ (1min 00.63 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Lim's Samurai

2 Golden One (M Lerner)

3 Nineteen Gale (Ewe)

4 Terrific (I Saifudin)

5 Buddy Buddy (Hakim)

6 Leading Cellist

Margins and time: Shd, 1, ns, ns, ½ (1:01.77)

TRIAL 3

1 Gnothi Seauton (Lerner)

2 Travis (See)

3 Coloniel Star (Saifudin)

4 Host The Nation

5 Lim's Unique

Margins and time: ¾, 4½, 3¾, ¾ (1:00.87)

TRIAL 4

1 Maximilian

2 Make U Famous (ZX Tan)

3 She's The One (Saifudin)

4 Leggenda (John)

5 Hello Michelle (JP van der Merwe)

6 One World

Margins and time: 2, ¾, 1, 1, 1 (1:01.24)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING