Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Fighting Hero (J See)
2 Dimesso (S John)
3 Wednesday (K Hakim)
4 Nineteen Glory (M Ewe)
5 Superman (R Maia)
6 Eight Ball (J Powell)
Margins and time: 1½, 2¼, ¾, 1¾, 2½ (1min 00.63 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Lim's Samurai
2 Golden One (M Lerner)
3 Nineteen Gale (Ewe)
4 Terrific (I Saifudin)
5 Buddy Buddy (Hakim)
6 Leading Cellist
Margins and time: Shd, 1, ns, ns, ½ (1:01.77)
TRIAL 3
1 Gnothi Seauton (Lerner)
2 Travis (See)
3 Coloniel Star (Saifudin)
4 Host The Nation
5 Lim's Unique
Margins and time: ¾, 4½, 3¾, ¾ (1:00.87)
TRIAL 4
1 Maximilian
2 Make U Famous (ZX Tan)
3 She's The One (Saifudin)
4 Leggenda (John)
5 Hello Michelle (JP van der Merwe)
6 One World
Margins and time: 2, ¾, 1, 1, 1 (1:01.24)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now