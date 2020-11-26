Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Nate's Champion (O Chavez)
2 Circuit Flyer (R Maia)
3 Happy Sunday (R Lim)
4 Lim's Betterready (D Beasley)
Margins and time: 1, 1/2, 3/4 (1min 02.13sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Pindus (T Krisna)
2 Samurai Express (S John)
3 Man Of Mystery
4 Silent Partner (K Hakim)
5 Nimble (T Barnabas)
6 Enforce (N Zyrul)
7 Infinite Wisdom (V Duric)
Margins and time: 6, 11/2, 33/4, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4, (59.94sec)
TRIAL 3
1 Surpass Natural (Barnabas)
2 Asgard Massif (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Altair
4 Mini Force X (Maia)
5 Sacred Rebel (Hakim)
6 Solar Eclipse (Duric)
7 Yaya Papaya (J See)
Margins and time: 13/4, 11/4, nk, 23/4, 21/2, 3/4 (59.97sec)
TRIAL 4
1 I Am The Star (Y Salim)
2 Alfares (Duric)
3 Just Landed
4 Bear Witness (WW Cheah)
5 Gold Spirit (Krisna)
6 Exdream (Hakim)
7 Sun Conqueror (CC Wong)
8 Avocado (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 23/4, shd, ns, 1/2, 1, 1, 81/2 (1:01.05)
TRIAL 5
1 Lucky Jinsha (JP van der Merwe)
2 Jumpin Jack (Krisna)
3 Show Thunder (Chavez)
4 Zermatt (J See)
5 Ocean Eleven (Lim)
6 Another Show (Salim)
7 Supreme Happiness (M Zaki)
8 Bright Future (Wong)
9 Lim's Hopefully (CS Chin)
Margins and time: 1, 11/4, nk, 13/4, ns, 31/2, nk, 2 (1:01.73)
