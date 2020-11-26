Racing

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Nov 26, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Nate's Champion (O Chavez)

2 Circuit Flyer (R Maia)

3 Happy Sunday (R Lim)

4 Lim's Betterready (D Beasley)

Margins and time: 1, 1/2, 3/4 (1min 02.13sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Pindus (T Krisna)

Animal lover Jerlyn lands dream job
Racing

Animal lover Jerlyn lands dream job

Related Stories

Pindus shows a return to form

Saturday's withdrawals

Magical presence

2 Samurai Express (S John)

3 Man Of Mystery

4 Silent Partner (K Hakim)

5 Nimble (T Barnabas)

6 Enforce (N Zyrul)

7 Infinite Wisdom (V Duric)

Margins and time: 6, 11/2, 33/4, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4, (59.94sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Surpass Natural (Barnabas)

2 Asgard Massif (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Altair

4 Mini Force X (Maia)

5 Sacred Rebel (Hakim)

6 Solar Eclipse (Duric)

7 Yaya Papaya (J See)

Margins and time: 13/4, 11/4, nk, 23/4, 21/2, 3/4 (59.97sec)

TRIAL 4

1 I Am The Star (Y Salim)

2 Alfares (Duric)

3 Just Landed

4 Bear Witness (WW Cheah)

5 Gold Spirit (Krisna)

6 Exdream (Hakim)

7 Sun Conqueror (CC Wong)

8 Avocado (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 23/4, shd, ns, 1/2, 1, 1, 81/2 (1:01.05)

TRIAL 5

1 Lucky Jinsha (JP van der Merwe)

2 Jumpin Jack (Krisna)

3 Show Thunder (Chavez)

4 Zermatt (J See)

5 Ocean Eleven (Lim)

6 Another Show (Salim)

7 Supreme Happiness (M Zaki)

8 Bright Future (Wong)

9 Lim's Hopefully (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 1, 11/4, nk, 13/4, ns, 31/2, nk, 2 (1:01.73)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING