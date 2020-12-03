Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Nate's Champion (V Duric)
2 Superman (R Munger)
3 Circuit Flyer (R Maia)
4 Supernatural (O Chavez)
Margins and time: Hd, 1½, 14¾ (1min 03.66 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Resolution (S Shafrizal)
2 Gentlemen Exellent (M Kellady)
3 Lim's Straight (D Beasley)
4 Twill Guy (B Woodworth)
5 Minhaaj (JP van der Merwe)
6 Apollo Rock (WW Cheah)
Margins and time: ½, ½, ½, ½, ½, 1 (1:01.16)
TRIAL 3
1 Delaware (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Just Landed
3 Infinite Wisdom (Duric)
4 Ironclad (WH Kok)
5 Webster (CS Chin)
6 Be Bee (J Powell)
7 Yaya Papaya (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: 1, 1½, ¾, 2½, shd, 4 (1:01.34)
TRIAL 4
1 Be You (Powell)
2 Sun Ace (A'Isisuhairi)
3 Sun General (R Iskandar)
4 Sun Formation (CC Wong)
5 Pisca Pisca (M Lerner)
6 Super Ray (T Rehaizat)
7 Solid Cash (Cheah)
8 Blue Chip (Duric)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, ¾, ns, 1¾, 1, 231/2 (1:02.18)
TRIAL 5
1 Black Taipan (Wong)
2 Tigress (R Iskandar)
3 Bencoolen (Cheah)
4 Amazing Man (Y Salim)
5 Summer Glitter (A'Isisuhairi)
6 Newton (Merwe)
Margins and time: Shd, hd, 1¾, nk, 9 (1:01.93)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now