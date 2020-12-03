Racing

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Dec 03, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Nate's Champion (V Duric)

2 Superman (R Munger)

3 Circuit Flyer (R Maia)

4 Supernatural (O Chavez)

Margins and time: Hd, 1½, 14¾ (1min 03.66 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Resolution (S Shafrizal)

2 Gentlemen Exellent (M Kellady)

3 Lim's Straight (D Beasley)

4 Twill Guy (B Woodworth)

5 Minhaaj (JP van der Merwe)

6 Apollo Rock (WW Cheah)

Margins and time: ½, ½, ½, ½, ½, 1 (1:01.16)

TRIAL 3

1 Delaware (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Just Landed

3 Infinite Wisdom (Duric)

4 Ironclad (WH Kok)

5 Webster (CS Chin)

6 Be Bee (J Powell)

7 Yaya Papaya (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1, 1½, ¾, 2½, shd, 4 (1:01.34)

TRIAL 4

1 Be You (Powell)

2 Sun Ace (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Sun General (R Iskandar)

4 Sun Formation (CC Wong)

5 Pisca Pisca (M Lerner)

6 Super Ray (T Rehaizat)

7 Solid Cash (Cheah)

8 Blue Chip (Duric)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, ¾, ns, 1¾, 1, 231/2 (1:02.18)

TRIAL 5

1 Black Taipan (Wong)

2 Tigress (R Iskandar)

3 Bencoolen (Cheah)

4 Amazing Man (Y Salim)

5 Summer Glitter (A'Isisuhairi)

6 Newton (Merwe)

Margins and time: Shd, hd, 1¾, nk, 9 (1:01.93)

