Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Lim's Oceanic
2 Unbridled Sweep (R Maia)
Margins and time: Shd (1min 02.89 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Kimitonara (WH Kok)
2 Burgundy Lad (M Zaki)
3 Lord Of Wind (I Saifudin)
4 Speedy Missile (K Hakim)
5 Boom Shakalaka (M Lerner)
Margins and time: 4, 10½, nk, 8¾ (1:02.26)
TRIAL 3
1 Silent Partner (Hakim)
2 Super Dynasty (R Iskandar)
3 Bluestone
4 Don De La Vega (CC Wong)
5 Qaraat (JP van der Merwe)
6 Threeandfourpence (K A'Isisuhairi)
7 Lim's Bestbreaker (Kok)
8 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)
Margins and time: Ns, 1, hd, ½, ¾, ½, shd (1:01.11)
TRIAL 4
1 Afalonhro (Hakim) 2 Planter (Zaki)
3 Ksatria (A'Isisuhairi) 4 Mighty Vain (Maia) 5 Barbeque 6 Alexander Horatio
7 El Primero 8 Kakadu (B Woodworth)
9 Captain Bill (Saifudin)
Margins and time: ½, ¾, 1¾, hd, 1¾, hd, 7¼, ¾ (1:00.48)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now