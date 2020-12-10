Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Dec 10, 2020 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Lim's Oceanic

2 Unbridled Sweep (R Maia)

Margins and time: Shd (1min 02.89 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Kimitonara (WH Kok)

2 Burgundy Lad (M Zaki)

3 Lord Of Wind (I Saifudin)

4 Speedy Missile (K Hakim)

5 Boom Shakalaka (M Lerner)

Margins and time: 4, 10½, nk, 8¾ (1:02.26)

TRIAL 3

1 Silent Partner (Hakim)

2 Super Dynasty (R Iskandar)

3 Bluestone

4 Don De La Vega (CC Wong)

5 Qaraat (JP van der Merwe)

6 Threeandfourpence (K A'Isisuhairi)

7 Lim's Bestbreaker (Kok)

8 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)

Margins and time: Ns, 1, hd, ½, ¾, ½, shd (1:01.11)

TRIAL 4

1 Afalonhro (Hakim) 2 Planter (Zaki)

3 Ksatria (A'Isisuhairi) 4 Mighty Vain (Maia) 5 Barbeque 6 Alexander Horatio

7 El Primero 8 Kakadu (B Woodworth)

9 Captain Bill (Saifudin)

Margins and time: ½, ¾, 1¾, hd, 1¾, hd, 7¼, ¾ (1:00.48)

