Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Boy Xander (O Chavez)
2 Qingdao (T See)
3 Winning Power (CC Wong)
4 Barbarian (J Saimee)
5 Kings Shield (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 1, 5, 21/2, 51/2 (1min 01.97 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Gamely (F Yusoff)
2 Salvador (WH Kok)
3 The Brotherhood (Chavez)
4 Latent Power (K Hakim)
5 Split Second (Wong)
6 Savvy Command
7 Sun Rectitude (B Woodworth)
8 Avocado (J See)
Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, 31/2, 1/2, 13/4, 41/2, 611/4 (1:01.73)
TRIAL 3
1 Chicago Star (S John)
2 Songgong Hera
3 Stenmark (Hakim)
4 Ironchamp (Wong)
5 Gold Star (Chavez)
6 Sacred Rebel
7 Watch Out Boss
8 King's Speech (V Duric)
Margins and time: Shd, 1, 11/2, shd, 4, 71/4, 1/2 (1:00.45)
