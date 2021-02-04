Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Chicago Star (No. 6) beating Songgong Hera by a shorthead with Stenmark finishing third in Tuesday’s Trial 3. PHOTO: STC
Feb 04, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Boy Xander (O Chavez)

2 Qingdao (T See)

3 Winning Power (CC Wong)

4 Barbarian (J Saimee)

5 Kings Shield (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 1, 5, 21/2, 51/2 (1min 01.97 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Gamely (F Yusoff)

2 Salvador (WH Kok)

3 The Brotherhood (Chavez)

4 Latent Power (K Hakim)

5 Split Second (Wong)

6 Savvy Command

7 Sun Rectitude (B Woodworth)

8 Avocado (J See)

Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, 31/2, 1/2, 13/4, 41/2, 611/4 (1:01.73)

TRIAL 3

1 Chicago Star (S John)

2 Songgong Hera

3 Stenmark (Hakim)

4 Ironchamp (Wong)

5 Gold Star (Chavez)

6 Sacred Rebel

7 Watch Out Boss

8 King's Speech (V Duric)

Margins and time: Shd, 1, 11/2, shd, 4, 71/4, 1/2 (1:00.45)

