Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Boy Xander

2 New Garden

3 Our Lady Boss (D Beasley)

4 Shylock (M Lerner)

5 Fantastic

6 Sun Conqueror (S Noh)

7 Qilin Top Form (J See)

8 Kings Shield (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1/2, 41/4, 3/4, 13/4, 31/2, hd, 13/4 (1 min 00.86 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Quadcopter (Lerner)

2 Darc Bounty (WW Cheah)

3 Exceed Natural

4 Sure Will Do (Noh)

5 Captain Singapore (B Woodworth)

6 Adipson (WH Kok)

7 Rambo (Beasley)

Margins and time: Ns, 1, 1, 3/4, 103/4, 2 (1:00.07)