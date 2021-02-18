Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Boy Xander
2 New Garden
3 Our Lady Boss (D Beasley)
4 Shylock (M Lerner)
5 Fantastic
6 Sun Conqueror (S Noh)
7 Qilin Top Form (J See)
8 Kings Shield (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: 1/2, 41/4, 3/4, 13/4, 31/2, hd, 13/4 (1 min 00.86 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Quadcopter (Lerner)
2 Darc Bounty (WW Cheah)
3 Exceed Natural
4 Sure Will Do (Noh)
5 Captain Singapore (B Woodworth)
6 Adipson (WH Kok)
7 Rambo (Beasley)
Margins and time: Ns, 1, 1, 3/4, 103/4, 2 (1:00.07)
