Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Feb 18, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Boy Xander

2 New Garden

3 Our Lady Boss (D Beasley)

4 Shylock (M Lerner)

5 Fantastic

6 Sun Conqueror (S Noh)

Quadcopter ready to take off
Racing

Quadcopter ready to take off

Related Stories

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

‘Secret Weapon’ all fired up

Now is the best time for Future Lady

7 Qilin Top Form (J See)

8 Kings Shield (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 1/2, 41/4, 3/4, 13/4, 31/2, hd, 13/4 (1 min 00.86 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Quadcopter (Lerner)

2 Darc Bounty (WW Cheah)

3 Exceed Natural

4 Sure Will Do (Noh)

5 Captain Singapore (B Woodworth)

6 Adipson (WH Kok)

7 Rambo (Beasley)

Margins and time: Ns, 1, 1, 3/4, 103/4, 2 (1:00.07)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING