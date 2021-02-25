Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Feb 25, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Gunga Galunga (M Lerner)

2 Spirit Of D'Wind (T See)

3 Roman Classic (J See)

4 Red Ocean (M Kellady)

5 Kinabalu Star

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 3/4, 123/4

Racing

Real Efecto shaping up real well

( 1min 01.58sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Runminderbinderrun (D Beasley)

2 Shangani (JP van der Merwe)

3 Bear Witness (WW Cheah)

4 Resurgence (Lerner)

5 Wednesday

6 Godfathers (Kellady)

7 Dimesso

Margins and time: 3/4, nk, 11/4, 13/4, 11/2, 3/4, (1:01.73)

TRIAL 3

1 Nimble (T See)

2 Nationality (PH Seow)

3 Axel

4 Super Ray (K A'Isisuhairi)

5 Sun Noble

6 Passport To Rome (Kellady)

7 Super Invincible (K Hakim)

8 Golden One (Lerner)

9 Ronaldo's Dream (V Duric)

Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 41/4, 3/4, shd, 31/4, 3/4, 9 (1:01.18)

TRIAL 4

1 Exdream

2 Real Efecto (Duric)

3 Baahubali (J See)

4 Tigarous (L Beuzelin)

5 Latent Power (Hakim)

6 Admiral Winston (Seow)

7 Captain Bill (Kellady)

8 The Archer (CC Wong)

Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 33/4, nk, 21/2, 3/4, 11/2 (1:00.54)

