Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Gunga Galunga (M Lerner)
2 Spirit Of D'Wind (T See)
3 Roman Classic (J See)
4 Red Ocean (M Kellady)
5 Kinabalu Star
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 3/4, 123/4
( 1min 01.58sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Runminderbinderrun (D Beasley)
2 Shangani (JP van der Merwe)
3 Bear Witness (WW Cheah)
4 Resurgence (Lerner)
5 Wednesday
6 Godfathers (Kellady)
7 Dimesso
Margins and time: 3/4, nk, 11/4, 13/4, 11/2, 3/4, (1:01.73)
TRIAL 3
1 Nimble (T See)
2 Nationality (PH Seow)
3 Axel
4 Super Ray (K A'Isisuhairi)
5 Sun Noble
6 Passport To Rome (Kellady)
7 Super Invincible (K Hakim)
8 Golden One (Lerner)
9 Ronaldo's Dream (V Duric)
Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 41/4, 3/4, shd, 31/4, 3/4, 9 (1:01.18)
TRIAL 4
1 Exdream
2 Real Efecto (Duric)
3 Baahubali (J See)
4 Tigarous (L Beuzelin)
5 Latent Power (Hakim)
6 Admiral Winston (Seow)
7 Captain Bill (Kellady)
8 The Archer (CC Wong)
Margins and time: Nk, 1/2, 33/4, nk, 21/2, 3/4, 11/2 (1:00.54)
