Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Master Ryker winning in 59.83sec.PHOTO: STC
Mar 04, 2021 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Lady Roxanne

2 Kings Shield (N Zyrul)

3 Modern Express

4 Kinabalu Star (K A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: 81/2, hd, 3/4 (1 min 00.95 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Malibu Beach (D Beasley)

The grey Malibu Beach puts daylight between himself and the rest when winning Trial 2 at Kranji on Tuesday morning.
Give Malibu Beach another chance

2 Basilisk (T Rehaizat)

3 Hidden Promise

4 Nineteen Glory (I Saifudin)

5 Leggenda (A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: 41/4, nk, 1/2, 11/2 (1:02.78)

TRIAL 3

1 Master Ryker

2 Lonhro Gold (T Krisna)

3 Qiji Acheeva

4 Our Pinnacle (WW Cheah)

5 Silent Partner (K Hakim)

6 King Louis (S Noh)

7 Mr Clint (PH Seow)

8 Mystery Power (V Duric)

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/2, 11/2, hd, 3/4, ns, 3/4 (59.83 sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Atlantean (Saifudin)

2 Sportscaster (Duric)

3 Red Riding Wood (Hakim)

4 Blue Chip (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Solid Cash

6 Clergyman (M Lerner)

7 Paperback Trooper (Beasley)

Margins and time: Hd, 103/4, shd, 51/4, 1, 6 (1:02.19)

