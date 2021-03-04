Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Lady Roxanne
2 Kings Shield (N Zyrul)
3 Modern Express
4 Kinabalu Star (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: 81/2, hd, 3/4 (1 min 00.95 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Malibu Beach (D Beasley)
2 Basilisk (T Rehaizat)
3 Hidden Promise
4 Nineteen Glory (I Saifudin)
5 Leggenda (A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: 41/4, nk, 1/2, 11/2 (1:02.78)
TRIAL 3
1 Master Ryker
2 Lonhro Gold (T Krisna)
3 Qiji Acheeva
4 Our Pinnacle (WW Cheah)
5 Silent Partner (K Hakim)
6 King Louis (S Noh)
7 Mr Clint (PH Seow)
8 Mystery Power (V Duric)
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/2, 11/2, hd, 3/4, ns, 3/4 (59.83 sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Atlantean (Saifudin)
2 Sportscaster (Duric)
3 Red Riding Wood (Hakim)
4 Blue Chip (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Solid Cash
6 Clergyman (M Lerner)
7 Paperback Trooper (Beasley)
Margins and time: Hd, 103/4, shd, 51/4, 1, 6 (1:02.19)
