Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Golden Way (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Good Fight (F Yusoff)
3 Lim's Hopefully
4 Victorem (JP van der Merwe)
5 Den Of Thieves (M Lerner)
Margins and time: 1, 4¼, 4, nk (1min 01.98 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Tax Free (I Saifudin)
2 Golden Tiger
3 Luck Of Friendship
4 Thomas De Lago (S Noh)
5 Bright Future (Lerner)
Margins and time: Shd, hd, 3, hd (1:01.87)
TRIAL 3
1 Aftermath
2 Valorous (Lerner)
3 Moon Face (L Beuzelin)
4 Motakhayyel
5 Surge (Merwe)
6 Surpass Natural (S John)
7 Ararat Lady
Margins and time: Ns, 2½, ½, 1¼, hd, ½ (59.96 sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Latent Power
2 Don't Tell Tilly (T See)
3 Wind Of Dubai (A'Isisuhairi)
4 Ninetysix Warrior (T Rehaizat)
5 Vesontio (Lerner)
Margins and time: ¾, nk, 4¾, 10¾ (1:00.64)
