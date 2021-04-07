Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Apr 07, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Golden Way (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Good Fight (F Yusoff)

3 Lim's Hopefully

4 Victorem (JP van der Merwe)

5 Den Of Thieves (M Lerner)

Margins and time: 1, 4¼, 4, nk (1min 01.98 sec)

Racing

TRIAL 2

1 Tax Free (I Saifudin)

2 Golden Tiger

3 Luck Of Friendship

4 Thomas De Lago (S Noh)

5 Bright Future (Lerner)

Margins and time: Shd, hd, 3, hd (1:01.87)

TRIAL 3

1 Aftermath

2 Valorous (Lerner)

3 Moon Face (L Beuzelin)

4 Motakhayyel

5 Surge (Merwe)

6 Surpass Natural (S John)

7 Ararat Lady

Margins and time: Ns, 2½, ½, 1¼, hd, ½ (59.96 sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Latent Power

2 Don't Tell Tilly (T See)

3 Wind Of Dubai (A'Isisuhairi)

4 Ninetysix Warrior (T Rehaizat)

5 Vesontio (Lerner)

Margins and time: ¾, nk, 4¾, 10¾ (1:00.64)

