Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Elliot Ness (V Duric)
2 Illustrious (M Lerner)
3 Everest (D Beasley)
4 Bizar Wins (TH Koh)
5 Pit Bull (M Zaki)
6 Dabble (M Kellady)
Margins and time: 3½, 1¼, 4¾, 4¾, 2 (59.51 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Heavenly Dancer (Duric)
2 Superlative (CC Wong)
3 Blue Blood (Beasley)
4 Dr Kardo (K A'Isisuhairi)
5 Voluminous (L Beuzelin)
6 Triple Bowl 7 What You Like
8 Sun Ace (S Noh)
Margins and time: 11/2, 1, shd, 2, 3/4, 21/4, 231/2 (59.86 sec)
TRIAL 3
1 Nowyousee (Noh)
2 Muraahib (S Shafrizal)
3 Rocket Star (Wong)
4 Minister (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Grand Koonta (Duric)
6 Fame Star (T See)
7 Leatherhead (Beuzelin)
8 Nationality
Margins and time: 3/4, hd, ns, 3/4, nk, 41/4, 41/2 (59. 03 sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Hadeer (Wong) 2 Water Rocket (Noh)
3 Hard Too Think (Lerner) 4 Easy Does It (A'Isisuhairi) 5 Salvador (WH Kok)
6 Mighty General
7 Gentlemen Agreement (R Lim)
8 Gold City
Margins and time: Ns, 1/2, 1/2, 23/4, ns, 3/4, 2 (1:00.59)
TRIAL 5
1 Silent Force
2 Yaya Papaya (A'Isisuhairi)
3 Reignite 4 Tom Cat (S Shafrizal)
5 Strong N Smart (Beasley)
6 Star Empire (J See)
7 Terrific (I Saifudin)
8 Sun Conqueror (Noh)
Margins and time: Nk, nk, 1, 71/4, 3/4, shd, 63/4 (1:00.59)
TRIAL 6
1 King Arthur
2 Real Efecto (A'Isisuhairi)
3 City Hall (Wong)
4 Malibu Beach (Noh)
5 Sportscaster (K Hakim)
6 Tiger Force (F Yusoff)
7 Apollo Rock (Lerner)
8 Maceo (Kellady)
Margins and time: 1/2, 21/4, 21/2, 11/2, 4, nk, 9 (1:00.38)
TRIAL 7
1 Skylight (Beuzelin)
2 King Albert Park (Kellady)
3 Master Player
4 Maximilian
5 Giant Killing (Yusoff)
6 Blue Chip (A'Isisuhairi)
7 Big Green Hat (Beasley)
8 Silkardo (Lerner)
Margins and time: 13/4, 2, 11/4, nk, 21/2, 91/2, 41/2 (1:00.83)
