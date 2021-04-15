Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Elliot Ness (V Duric)

2 Illustrious (M Lerner)

3 Everest (D Beasley)

4 Bizar Wins (TH Koh)

5 Pit Bull (M Zaki)

6 Dabble (M Kellady)

Margins and time: 3½, 1¼, 4¾, 4¾, 2 (59.51 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Heavenly Dancer (Duric)

2 Superlative (CC Wong)

3 Blue Blood (Beasley)

4 Dr Kardo (K A'Isisuhairi)

5 Voluminous (L Beuzelin)

6 Triple Bowl 7 What You Like

8 Sun Ace (S Noh)

Margins and time: 11/2, 1, shd, 2, 3/4, 21/4, 231/2 (59.86 sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Nowyousee (Noh)

2 Muraahib (S Shafrizal)

3 Rocket Star (Wong)

4 Minister (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Grand Koonta (Duric)

6 Fame Star (T See)

7 Leatherhead (Beuzelin)

8 Nationality

Margins and time: 3/4, hd, ns, 3/4, nk, 41/4, 41/2 (59. 03 sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Hadeer (Wong) 2 Water Rocket (Noh)

3 Hard Too Think (Lerner) 4 Easy Does It (A'Isisuhairi) 5 Salvador (WH Kok)

6 Mighty General

7 Gentlemen Agreement (R Lim)

8 Gold City

Margins and time: Ns, 1/2, 1/2, 23/4, ns, 3/4, 2 (1:00.59)

TRIAL 5

1 Silent Force

2 Yaya Papaya (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Reignite 4 Tom Cat (S Shafrizal)

5 Strong N Smart (Beasley)

6 Star Empire (J See)

7 Terrific (I Saifudin)

8 Sun Conqueror (Noh)

Margins and time: Nk, nk, 1, 71/4, 3/4, shd, 63/4 (1:00.59)

TRIAL 6

1 King Arthur

2 Real Efecto (A'Isisuhairi)

3 City Hall (Wong)

4 Malibu Beach (Noh)

5 Sportscaster (K Hakim)

6 Tiger Force (F Yusoff)

7 Apollo Rock (Lerner)

8 Maceo (Kellady)

Margins and time: 1/2, 21/4, 21/2, 11/2, 4, nk, 9 (1:00.38)

TRIAL 7

1 Skylight (Beuzelin)

2 King Albert Park (Kellady)

3 Master Player

4 Maximilian

5 Giant Killing (Yusoff)

6 Blue Chip (A'Isisuhairi)

7 Big Green Hat (Beasley)

8 Silkardo (Lerner)

Margins and time: 13/4, 2, 11/4, nk, 21/2, 91/2, 41/2 (1:00.83)