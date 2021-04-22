Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 God's Gift (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Teardrops (M Lerner)
3 My Sweetheart (CC Wong)
4 Summer Wind (D Beasley)
5 Smiling Proud
Margins and time: 1/2, 43/4, 9, 1/2
(1min 00.73sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Zac Kasa (M Lerner)
2 Master Ryker
3 Qiji Acheeva (F Yusoff)
4 Mr Showman (M Kellady)
5 Glasgow (WH Kok)
6 Webster
7 Lim's Dream (D Beasley)
Margins and time: 1/2, hd, 71/4, 1/2, 1, 21/2 (59.84sec)
TRIAL 3
1 Good Luck Charm (A'Isisuhairi)
2 Tax Free (I Saifudin)
3 Red Rover
4 Satellite Warrior (J See)
5 Super Posh (Yusoff)
6 Atlas Prac (Kellady)
7 Bright Future (Lerner)
Margins and time: 31/4, 1/2, 11/2, 1/2, 33/4, nk (59.57sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Nate's Champion
2 Qiji Auston (A'Isisuhairi)
3 Mings Man
4 Silver Sword (T Barnabas)
5 Victorem (JP van der Merwe)
6 Nomvula (T Krisna)
7 Tell Me (Wong)
Margins and time: 1/2, 3, 11/4, shd, 4, 1 (1:01.30)
