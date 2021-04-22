Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Apr 22, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 God's Gift (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Teardrops (M Lerner)

3 My Sweetheart (CC Wong)

4 Summer Wind (D Beasley)

5 Smiling Proud

Margins and time: 1/2, 43/4, 9, 1/2

(1min 00.73sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Zac Kasa (M Lerner)

2 Master Ryker

3 Qiji Acheeva (F Yusoff)

4 Mr Showman (M Kellady)

5 Glasgow (WH Kok)

6 Webster

7 Lim's Dream (D Beasley)

Margins and time: 1/2, hd, 71/4, 1/2, 1, 21/2 (59.84sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Good Luck Charm (A'Isisuhairi)

2 Tax Free (I Saifudin)

3 Red Rover

4 Satellite Warrior (J See)

5 Super Posh (Yusoff)

6 Atlas Prac (Kellady)

7 Bright Future (Lerner)

Margins and time: 31/4, 1/2, 11/2, 1/2, 33/4, nk (59.57sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Nate's Champion

2 Qiji Auston (A'Isisuhairi)

3 Mings Man

4 Silver Sword (T Barnabas)

5 Victorem (JP van der Merwe)

6 Nomvula (T Krisna)

7 Tell Me (Wong)

Margins and time: 1/2, 3, 11/4, shd, 4, 1 (1:01.30)

