Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Latent Power

2 Holy Eleanor (K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Heng Xing (S Shafrizal)

4 Golden Sprint (F Yusoff)

5 Silent Force

6 Mellad (L Beuzelin)

Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, 21/4, nk, 8

(1 min 00.28 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Metal World

2 Sacred Rebel (K Hakim)

3 Mustengo

4 Buddy Buddy (PH Seow)

5 In All His Glory (O Chavez)

6 Gold City

7 Hardcore (D Beasley)

Margins and time: 31/4, 31/2, 3/4, ns, 13/4, 13/4 (1:00.28)

TRIAL 3

1 Strong N Smart (Beasley)

2 Den Of Thieves (M Lerner)

3 Hello Michelle (JP van der Merwe)

4 Joyful Aspiration (N Zyrul)

5 King Of Glory

Margins and time: 1, 1/2, 63/4, 11/2

(1:00.69)