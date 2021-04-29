Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Latent Power
2 Holy Eleanor (K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Heng Xing (S Shafrizal)
4 Golden Sprint (F Yusoff)
5 Silent Force
6 Mellad (L Beuzelin)
Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, 21/4, nk, 8
(1 min 00.28 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Metal World
2 Sacred Rebel (K Hakim)
3 Mustengo
4 Buddy Buddy (PH Seow)
5 In All His Glory (O Chavez)
6 Gold City
7 Hardcore (D Beasley)
Margins and time: 31/4, 31/2, 3/4, ns, 13/4, 13/4 (1:00.28)
TRIAL 3
1 Strong N Smart (Beasley)
2 Den Of Thieves (M Lerner)
3 Hello Michelle (JP van der Merwe)
4 Joyful Aspiration (N Zyrul)
5 King Of Glory
Margins and time: 1, 1/2, 63/4, 11/2
(1:00.69)
