Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 High Limit
2 Sun Palace
3 Leggenda (I Saifudin)
4 Bad Boy Black (J See)
5 Qilin Top Form (N Zyrul)
6 Mister Dynamo (CC Wong)
7 Captain Singapore (O Chavez)
Margins and time: ½, hd, hd, 10¼, ½, 6 (1 min 00.17 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Crystal Warrior (D Beasley)
2 Fireworks (M Lerner)
3 Excelling (M Kellady)
4 Leatherhead (T Krisna)
5 Sun Holiday
Margins and time: 6¾, 2¼, 1¼, 5 (59.75 sec)
TRIAL 3
1 Raging Brave (T Barnabas)
2 City Gate I Saifudin
3 Evil Speedo (K A'Isisuhairi)
4 Loving Babe Prac (Beasley)
5 Majesty Warrior
6 Bright Era (JP van der Merwe)
Margins and time: ½, 4, 2¼, 2½, 8¾ (1:01.19)
