Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

May 27, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 High Limit

2 Sun Palace

3 Leggenda (I Saifudin)

4 Bad Boy Black (J See)

5 Qilin Top Form (N Zyrul)

6 Mister Dynamo (CC Wong)

Racing

Amazing Breeze has wind in his sails

7 Captain Singapore (O Chavez)

Margins and time: ½, hd, hd, 10¼, ½, 6 (1 min 00.17 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Crystal Warrior (D Beasley)

2 Fireworks (M Lerner)

3 Excelling (M Kellady)

4 Leatherhead (T Krisna)

5 Sun Holiday

Margins and time: 6¾, 2¼, 1¼, 5 (59.75 sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Raging Brave (T Barnabas)

2 City Gate I Saifudin

3 Evil Speedo (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Loving Babe Prac (Beasley)

5 Majesty Warrior

6 Bright Era (JP van der Merwe)

Margins and time: ½, 4, 2¼, 2½, 8¾ (1:01.19)

HORSE RACING