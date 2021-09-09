Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Olympia (R Shafiq)
2 Kimitonara (WH Kok)
3 Bright Era (JP van der Merwe)
4 Shanti
5 See Yah
6 Our Final Offer (K Hakim)
Margins and time: Hd, 1, 1½, nk, 64½ (1 min 02.29 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 So Hi Class (O Chavez)
2 Big Hearted (S Shafrizal)
3 Grand Koonta (D Beasley)
4 Mr Malek (CC Wong)
5 Kharisma (M Lerner)
6 Ocean Crossing (Merwe)
7 Top Knight (L Beuzelin)
8 Savvy Command (Shafiq)
Margins and time: ½, shd, 2¼, 1, ½, 1¼, 1½ (1:00.18)
TRIAL 3
1 Clarton Treasure (Shafrizal)
2 Ironchamp (Kok)
3 Metal World
4 Russian Twist (Merwe)
5 Bleu Marine (Shafiq)
6 Red Rover
7 Sky Rocket (Beasley)
Margins and time: Hd, 2¼, 1, nk, 2¼, 6½, (1:00.96)
TRIAL 4
1 Hero (Beasley)
2 Romantic
3 Global Kid (Beuzelin)
4 Mandrake (Merwe)
5 Great Expectation (Lerner)
6 King's Speech (Shafiq)
7 Lim's Spin (Wong)
Margins and time: Nk, 2½, 1, ½, 4, 9¼ ( 1:00.84)
