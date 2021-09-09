Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Sep 09, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Olympia (R Shafiq)

2 Kimitonara (WH Kok)

3 Bright Era (JP van der Merwe)

4 Shanti

5 See Yah

6 Our Final Offer (K Hakim)

Racing

Big Hearted flexes his muscles

Margins and time: Hd, 1, 1½, nk, 64½ (1 min 02.29 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 So Hi Class (O Chavez)

2 Big Hearted (S Shafrizal)

3 Grand Koonta (D Beasley)

4 Mr Malek (CC Wong)

5 Kharisma (M Lerner)

6 Ocean Crossing (Merwe)

7 Top Knight (L Beuzelin)

8 Savvy Command (Shafiq)

Margins and time: ½, shd, 2¼, 1, ½, 1¼, 1½ (1:00.18)

TRIAL 3

1 Clarton Treasure (Shafrizal)

2 Ironchamp (Kok)

3 Metal World

4 Russian Twist (Merwe)

5 Bleu Marine (Shafiq)

6 Red Rover

7 Sky Rocket (Beasley)

Margins and time: Hd, 2¼, 1, nk, 2¼, 6½, (1:00.96)

TRIAL 4

1 Hero (Beasley)

2 Romantic

3 Global Kid (Beuzelin)

4 Mandrake (Merwe)

5 Great Expectation (Lerner)

6 King's Speech (Shafiq)

7 Lim's Spin (Wong)

Margins and time: Nk, 2½, 1, ½, 4, 9¼ ( 1:00.84)

