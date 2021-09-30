Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Kassab
2 Sahabat (V Duric)
3 Harry Dream (S Shafrizal)
4 Bizar Wins (I Saifudin)
5 Leatherhead (K A'Isisuhairi)
6 Strong N Powerful (S John)
7 Absolvido (WH Kok)
8 Royal Return (O Chavez)
Margins and time: 4¼, ½, ½, ¾, 4¾, 10¼, 1½ (59.41 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Broadway Success
2 Rocket Ryane (D Beasley)
3 Ironclad (Kok)
4 Lady Stuning (Saifudin)
5 Big Green Hat (M Kellady)
6 Footstepsonthecar (Shafrizal)
7 Sand Box (T Krisna)
8 Bartimaeus (M Zaki)
Margins and time: 1¼, 1½, 1, 2¼, 1½, 9¾, 5¼ (1:00.37)
TRIAL 3
1 Big Mary (Chavez)
2 Lim's Shot
3 Clarton Supreme (Shafrizal)
4 Beat The Light (D Beasley)
5 Winning Hammer (Saifudin)
6 Dabble (Kellady)
7 Bright Era (Rehaizat)
Margins and time: 3¾, ½, ¾, 1, 1, 1 ( 1:00.41)
