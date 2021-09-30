Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Sep 30, 2021 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Kassab

2 Sahabat (V Duric)

3 Harry Dream (S Shafrizal)

4 Bizar Wins (I Saifudin)

5 Leatherhead (K A'Isisuhairi)

6 Strong N Powerful (S John)

Kassab looks primed for a big show
Racing

Kassab looks primed for a big show

Related Stories

Keep an eye on Nate’s Champion

Emerald Crest set for fifth win

Will there be a twist to the tale?

7 Absolvido (WH Kok)

8 Royal Return (O Chavez)

Margins and time: 4¼, ½, ½, ¾, 4¾, 10¼, 1½ (59.41 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Broadway Success

2 Rocket Ryane (D Beasley)

3 Ironclad (Kok)

4 Lady Stuning (Saifudin)

5 Big Green Hat (M Kellady)

6 Footstepsonthecar (Shafrizal)

7 Sand Box (T Krisna)

8 Bartimaeus (M Zaki)

Margins and time: 1¼, 1½, 1, 2¼, 1½, 9¾, 5¼ (1:00.37)

TRIAL 3

1 Big Mary (Chavez)

2 Lim's Shot

3 Clarton Supreme (Shafrizal)

4 Beat The Light (D Beasley)

5 Winning Hammer (Saifudin)

6 Dabble (Kellady)

7 Bright Era (Rehaizat)

Margins and time: 3¾, ½, ¾, 1, 1, 1 ( 1:00.41)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING